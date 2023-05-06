RHOBH Star Deletes Photo After RHOBH Fans Express Concerns

A new photo of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards is causing a stir on social media. During the season 13 cast trip to Spain, the RHOBH ladies posed for photos together and some of those photos made their way to Instagram.

On May 4, 2023, Dorit Kemsley shared a group picture that included everyone except Erika Jayne, and many fans couldn’t help but notice something different about Richards. The mom-of-four was wearing a black-and-white dress that had cut-outs around her mid-section, exposing her ribs.

“¡Viva España!” Kemsley captioned the post, adding the dancing woman emoji. The photo got a rise out of fans, many of whom took to the comments section of the post to react. A short while later, Kemsley took the picture down.

Kyle Richards Has Responded to Comments About Her Protruding Ribcage

Richards posed for the photo along with Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and newcomer Annemarie Wiley. She stood with one foot slightly in front of the other, nestled between Beauvais and Kemsley. She clutched a bag in one hand and rested her hands by her sides. In the second photo, Richards was turned a bit more in Beauvais’ direction while laughing.

It didn’t take long for the Instagram users to comment on the post, many who couldn’t help but notice that Richards’ rib cage was protruding from the cutouts of her dress.

“Anyone else concerned for Kyle?” one person asked.

“Kyles ribs. Yikes,” someone else wrote.

“I hope Kyle isn’t unwell,” a third comment read.

“Is Kyle sick?” a fourth Instagram user wondered.

A similar conversation unfolded on Reddit.

“Kyle is at the point where she needs to stop before a good thing goes bad, like when plastic surgery is overdone and they went from a few tweaks and looking good to basically a head transplant,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the photo.

A few others thought that Richards may have been sucking it in for the snap.

On May 5, 2023, Richards responded to the concerns in the comments section of Page Six’s Instagram post about the pic.

“The picture they’re referring to I was sucking in because of the type of dress I had on. Which I see now was a not a good look. I am actually a healthy weight. I eat very well & workout every day. Anyone who knows me can attest to that,” Richards wrote.

Kyle Richards Has Been Open About Her Diet & Exercise Routine

While many people have continuously accused Richards of using a weight loss drug such as Ozempic, the reality star has been adamant about toning her body the old fashioned way. In fact, Richards has vehemently denied the use of any sort of weight loss drugs.

“I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have,” she commented on an Instagram post in January 2023. During an Amazon Live, Richards explained that her weight loss was from a change in diet.

“I changed my eating after we were in Europe for a month. We were in Europe for three weeks and then Australia for a week, and I had gained weight, and I was like, ‘Okay, that’s it.’ No sugar, no carbs, no alcohol,” she said on January 19, 2023.

A couple weeks later, she said the same thing.

“I stopped drinking almost seven months ago, I don’t eat bad, sugar, pizza, donuts, carbs … so I’d rather be inspiring than people making up stories about me,” she told Page Six.

