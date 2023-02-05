Kyle Richards Reveals She Wants Her Sister to Return to RHOBH

Kyle Richards wants her sister, Kim Richards, to return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Following a falling out with her eldest sibling, Kathy Hilton, while filming the 12th season of the Bravo reality show, the RHOBH OG said she would “love” original star Kim to make a comeback.

On February 1, 2023, Kyle spoke out about her dream RHOBH cast while on the red carpet for the Red Dress Collection Concert. “I would love to see my sister Kim come back,” Kyle told Hollywood Life. “I would love to see Teddi [Mellencamp] come back,” she added. “I don’t know. I think probably Kim and Teddi, I would say.”

Kim and Kyle Richards were main cast members for the first five seasons of RHOBH. Early on, the sisters shocked fans with an argument in a limo during which Kim accused Kyle of “stealing” her house and Kyle outed her sister as an alcoholic.

After suffering falling-outs with both of her sisters while filming RHOBH, in October 2022, Kyle Richards told Page Six that “of course” she regrets having them co-star with her on RHOBH in past seasons. “It was really bad for me,” she said of working with her sisters. “It was very emotionally draining.”

Kyle Richards Also Revealed Who She Doesn’t Want to See Return to RHOBH

Kyle was also asked about rumors that Lisa Vanderpump could be heading back to RHOBH. The two women became estranged after arguing about the infamous “Puppygate” storyline that dominated season 9.

While speaking with E! News, Richards addressed Vanderpump’s recent trip to Paris during which she posed for a photo with RHOBH star Sutton Sracke.

“I know there are sparked rumors, but there was just so many Housewives, current and ex, there, that it was kind of funny,” she said. “They kept bumping into each other all over the place. I was getting the text messages.”

“We’re good where we are now,” Kyle added when asked about a potential Vanderpump return. “I have a lot of important people in my life that love me and care about me and support me and I’m good. In my Erika Girardi voice, ‘We’re good.'”

Richards also told “Extra” that she has her “eyes peeled for some other people” to join the show for season 13.

Kyle Richards Isn’t the Only One Who’d Like to See Kim Richards Come Back

Bravo host Andy Cohen previously said he’d like to see Kim Richards come back. During an “Ask Andy” segment ahead of a “Watch What Happens Live” taping in 2022, a fan asked him, “Who would you bring back to Beverly Hills?”

“Oh well, Kim,” he replied.

In 2021, Kim told Radar Online she would “probably not” consider a return to RHOBH. But six months later, she revealed that she did talk to Cohen about the possibility.

“Having Andy call me was big,” she told E! News in June 2022. “I know it was big for him to make the call, so I didn’t want to say ‘no,’ because it wasn’t ‘no,’ it just it wasn’t the time for me.”

Kim said she didn’t always feel “respected” during her first go-around on the Bravo reality show.

“Of course I made mistakes, but I didn’t feel respected by the people that I was working with any longer and then that wasn’t okay for me,” she said of her decision to leave the franchise. “I’ve worked hard to love and respect myself today, so if I go back, I just have to feel that respect again.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Reveals Weight Loss Secret