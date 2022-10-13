Kyle Richards Has Been Communicating With the Man Who Robbed Her

Kyle Richards revealed that the person who robbed her in 2017 was sending her photos of her stuff.

While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” on October 12, Richards was asked about her 2017 robbery.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Says the Man Who Robbed Her Was ‘Sending Pictures’ of Her Stuff & She Was ‘Sending Money, a Little at a Time, in Good Faith’

The #WWHL After Show presented by @Lays is starting now and things could get salty. So we gotta know, what’s your favorite #Lays chip flavor? https://t.co/ZTzcc1k7hj — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 13, 2022

“How much of your stuff was recovered from the person that said they were in possession of it?” Cohen asked.

“We got a message through my husband’s sister saying that he was the person that stole all the stuff from my home,” Richards said. “And they were sending pictures and he said he was arrested right after and deported. So … we were sending money, a little at a time, in good faith and then he kinda like disappeared so …”

“So you never got anything?” Cohen asked.

“No,” Richards said. “But he really was the person because he was sending pictures of things that no one knew about.”

The robbery was one of the first in a string of robberies that have since occurred to Bravolebrities, including her own castmate Dorit Kemsley.

Richards spoke about the robbery to People in January 2018, citing that many of the items held sentimental value to her.

“Everything was taken. Everything my mother, who passed away, had ever collected and saved to give to me — that I had always envisioned of passing on to my four daughters — was gone. Even my children’s baby bracelets. Obviously, those are the things that hurt the most, things that I can’t replace. They’re completely invaluable,” Richards told the outlet. “The material things, yes they can be replaced, but they also hurt,” she continued. “I feel embarrassed to say that, but those are things that were either given to me by someone that I care about or that I worked really hard for. So it hurts no matter what.”

According to TMZ, which reported on the crime in 2017, the robbers were able to nab, “more than a million dollars in jewelry, including $150,000 worth of watches owned by Mauricio,” Kyle’s husband.

Kyle Richards Says It Took 6 Months to Feel Safe at Home Again: ‘I Would Picture People Coming Into My Bedroom, Even Though I Never Even Saw It’

In May 2022, she spoke about how long it took her to recover from the incident.

“After we were burglarized, it probably took me at least six months to feel safe in my home again,” Richards said on the show. “I was walking around with all these keys on me, locking everything up like a crazy person even though everything was already taken from us.”

She related her fear to that of Kemsely’s who was face-to-face with the men who invaded her home in 2021.

“I would get in bed and close my eyes, and I would picture people coming into my bedroom, even though I never even saw it,” Richards said on the show. “So how is Dorit going to get through this when she actually saw two men at the foot of her bed? That changes you.”

Kemsley was robbed at gunpoint in October 2021 after three men entered her home while she was sleeping with her two children in another room.

“Please, please. I have little babies. Please, I’m a mother. Please, I beg of you. My kids need me,” she recalled saying to the men who entered her home, according to People. “I was begging and begging and the other guy’s going, ‘Just f****** kill her! Just f****** kill her!'”

READ NEXT: RHOBH Daughter Reveals She Was Sexually Abused at School