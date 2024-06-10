Kyle Richards Going Through ‘Very Scary’ Time

On-again “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton is speaking out about her sister Kyle Richards. In a new interview with ET, Hilton said that what Richards is going through right now is “very scary.”

“You know, there’s good days for Kyle and then there’s tough days. And I am there talking to her every day, several times, and I wanna be there for her. It’s very scary after almost 28 years. She’s been married her whole life. And the four children. It doesn’t matter what age. It’s heartbreaking,” Hilton told ET.

Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, have been separated for more than a year. After nearly 30 years of marriage and three children together, the two admitted to having struggles in their marriage. Though neither party has filed for divorce just yet, there have been reports that the two are headed in that direction.

Mauricio Umansky Has Moved Out of the Home He Once Shared With Kyle Richards

In a May interview with the “Bitch Bible” podcast, Richards confirmed that Umansky had moved out of their Los Angeles-area home.

“I always knew when that day came it would feel strange. Very real all of a sudden. And that’s exactly what happened,” she said.

“I’m a mom of four, I have a busy household. I’ve got six dogs right now. I’m used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going around at my house. The day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I as like, ‘everything’s so quiet,'” she added.

One person who has been supportive of Richards throughout this challenging time in her life is her older sister. In fact, Hilton decided to make a guest appearance at the season 13 RHOBH reunion, even though she wasn’t officially part of the cast.

“I wanted to be there and just hold her hand. I wanted to be there and be supportive. It was great to see all the girls again,” Hilton told ET. She is back as a friend on season 14 of the Beverly Hills franchise.

Kathy Hilton Said Kyle Richards Has Been Thinking of Leaving Mauricio Umansky for Years

Ahead of her appearance on the season 13 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, Hilton said that her sister had long-considered leaving Umansky.

“[Kyle’s] not a compulsive person. She doesn’t just jump and make a decision. Kyle didn’t decide this in three months. For sure, I bet she had been thinking — in my feeling — probably in the last three, four years,” Hilton said in her trailer, according to Page Six.

“Mauricio is going one way, she’s going one way. They’re both trying to work,” she added.

Richards also suggested that her split was a long-time coming.

“I think there were certain things that were there that we had kind of been putting on the back burner for a long time. You know, you’re pregnant and you’re breastfeeding. And then it was working and juggling the kids and you kind of forget about it, and then it resurfaces again,” Richards said on Today in February.

“I think I just kind of came to a, I would say a breaking point, honestly. And I’ve gone through a lot. I lost my best friend, and I think that really does change you and makes you look at things differently,” she added.

