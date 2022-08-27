SEE IT: Fans React to Kyle Richards Photo Crop

Several photos of Kyle Richards and her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars were taken at Lisa Rinna’s disco-themed party and many of those pictures have made it to social media.

The ladies got together for the party, wearing their best 70s throwbacks, complete with big hair and over-the-top outfits. The episode, which aired on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, was filmed with fun and plenty of drama, as the women seemed to start off in a good place before they took turns calling each other out for various things that happened earlier on in the season.

And while the photos might suggest that the ladies had a wonderful night filled with love and laughter, the episode actually created even more of a divide within the group — and fans have noticed. Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne are on one side while Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Kathy Hilton are on the other. In the aftermath, Richards’ niece appears to have chosen a side within the friend group.

Here’s what you need to know:

Paris Shared a Photo With Richards Cropped Out

After the RHOBH episode aired, Kathy Hilton’s daughter, Paris, took to Twitter to retweet a picture from the disco party in which her aunt — Richards — was cropped out. In addition, someone previously photoshopped newbie Diana Jenkins out of the pic (you can see the original photo below).

The photo included Beauvais, Stracke, Crystal Minkoff, and Hilton, with Richards’ wild, curly hair making an appearance in the bottom corner.

“My faves,” Hilton captioned her post, adding the “in love” emoji. “Love you Queens,” she added, tagging the women in the pic.

Several fans noticed that Richards was missing from the photo and commented on Paris’ post.

“I like you girl , but doing this changed my opinion about you. Especially for people that TALK about ALL OF THE HOUSEWIVES. When it comes to family you don’t do stuff like this,” one person wrote.

“Yesssss. Paris saw how auntie was talking to moms last episode. I love me some Garcelle & Kathy. Those 2 could have their own show,” someone else added.

“I wish I could see Kyle’s reaction to this!” a third comment read.

Several RHOBH Fans Felt That Paris Was Shading Her Aunt

While Paris isn’t on the show and her mom is only a part-time Housewife, it looks like she’s familiar with the ladies and she has shared her opinion.

Shortly after Paris reshared the photo of the RHOBH stars, someone started a Reddit thread for fans of the show to discuss. Most people felt that Paris was shading her aunt by saying that the women not aligned with her (part of the Fox Force Four) were her “faves.”

“I wonder if Kyle’s cold over there in the shade?” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“That’s a whole tropical island thick of palm trees worth of shade… and well deserved,” someone else wrote.

“I think it’s shade too,” a third person echoed.

“I love this, especially given that the first few seasons Kyle was constantly naming dropping Paris,” another Reddit user weighed in.

READ NEXT: Caroline Manzo Was Asked to Return to RHONJ