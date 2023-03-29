RHOBH Fans Suspect Kyle Richards is Filming With Her Family for a Reason

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reacted to a recent sighting of Kyle Richards filming scenes with her sister, Kim Richards, months after she became estranged from their older sister, Kathy Hilton.

The RHOBH OG has had a rocky relationship with both of her sisters, spawned by their appearances on the Bravo reality show. In season 1, Kyle called out Kim as an alcoholic during a fight in a limo, and in season 12, Kathy went on a rampage during a cast trip to Aspen and said horrible things about Kyle behind her back. She later apologized on camera.

With Kathy’s RHOBH season 13 status in limbo, Kim will make her first appearance on the show in three years – and fans think the timing is interesting.

Fans Think Kyle Richards Has No Storyline Without Her Sisters

Kyle Richards is the only original cast member left on RHOBH. Her sister Kim co-starred with her for the first five seasons, then returned as a “friend” and guest in several other seasons. Kathy Hilton was a “friend” for seasons 11 and 12. The only season that Kyle didn’t have at least one of her sisters on the show was in season 8, which was the season that she became close friends with Teddi Mellencamp.

On social media, some fans claimed that Kyle wouldn’t have a storyline without her sisters.

“I mean really why is Kyle still full-time when she uses her sisters constantly for a storyline. It’s like the hallmark version of what’s going on in Jersey,” one Instagram commenter wrote.

“No storyline without them. She’s quite literally a big yawn and she should go next,” another wrote.

Others were concerned that there could be more family fallout following Kim’s cameo on the show.

“I love seeing Kim but want her to run fast & far too bc Kyle’s just going to throw her under the bus for something & then spend six episodes crying about how everything is hardest on her,” another commenter wrote.

“I really really hope Kyle doesn’t mess with her sister. Kim always seems so fragile. I’m not sure this is a good idea,” another wrote.

Kyle Richards Has Expressed Regret Over Filming With Her Sisters

While fans have strong opinions on the return of Kyle’s sisters, the “Halloween” star has also admitted that she has mixed feelings about working with her siblings on the Bravo reality show.

“When my sister Kim was on, it was great, and then it was awful. It was one of the worst times on the show for me ever,” she said on a July 2022 appearance “The Morning Show,” per The Daily Mail. “With Kathy, I was like, ‘It’s gonna be great, we’re gonna have fun.’ And we really did last season. And of course, something happened this season…. That’s part of the downside.”

In October 2022, she told Page Six that she “of course” regrets having her sisters on the show.

“It was really bad for me,” she said of the most recent season and reunion taping. “It was very emotionally draining. The emotions that I was feeling were coming from I’ve already been down this road with my family before.”

“My most difficult reunions were [Seasons] 5 and 12,” she added, referencing two of her sisters’ controversial seasons. “No coincidence there.”

