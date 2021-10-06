Kyle Richards Reacts to Claims About ‘RHOBH’ Gossip

Kyle Richards reacted online after Camille Grammer revealed who told her about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s financial problems more than a year before Girardi’s embezzlement lawsuits were made public.

In a screenshot captured by Comments By Bravo, Richards responded after Grammer wrote: “To set the record straight it was Kyle who told me Tom [Girardi] was in trouble during [Andy Cohen’s] baby shower. I was surprised that Kyle was acting chummy with Erika. Erika even called Kyle the Queen of #RHOBH. Crazy rt?!?!”

Lisa Vanderpump responded to Grammer’s comment with, “Truth always comes out lol.”

But it was Richards who had the final word.

“This is so contrived,” she commented, with a crying-laughing emoji. “These two talking about RHOBH more than the ACTUAL cast does. #thank you.”

Grammer & Vanderpump Previously Hinted at Kyle’s Involvement In the Gossip

Richards has claimed she didn’t know anything about Erika Jayne and her ex-husband’s financial problems before their divorce drama began to play out in real time in late 2020.

But in September 2021, Grammer responded to a Twitter follower who asked her if she had heard about “the Tom and Erika rumors” before their issues were talked about on the Bravo reality show. The former “RHOBH” star did not name names, but she admitted she had heard gossip about it in 2019 while at Andy Cohen’s baby shower.

“One of the housewives mentioned it at Andy’s baby shower,” Grammer wrote.

“A west coast HW,” Grammer later added. “A so called ‘good friend’ of hers.”

Former “Housewives” star Vanderpump also claimed to have heard the rumors well before Girardi’s lawsuits were made public. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Vanderpump teased that the gossipy Housewife “could be the person that Ken kicked out of my house.”

Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, famously booted Richards out of the couple’s Villa Rosa mansion in season 9 of “RHOBH.”

“It didn’t surprise me when Camille told me that it was Kyle that had told her the gossip about her supposed friend Erika Jayne,” Vanderpump elaborated to The Daily Mail. “That’s how Kyle works.”

Richards Made Fun of Vanderpump on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Richards has repeatedly denied any knowledge of the Girardis’ pre-divorce financial problems. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she answered a fan question about Vanderpump’s accusations that she spread rumors about the Girardis’ finances while at Cohen’s baby shower in 2019.

“Everybody who knows her texted me and said what a joke…including people involved in this,” Richards said. “I’m going to respond to this in a classic LVP manner.”

Richards then switched to a fake British accent to impersonate Vanderpump.

“I mean Andy, I would never say something like this ever,” she said. “But one could argue that maybe her memory is fading along with her relevance because she wasn’t even at the baby shower, but I would never say something like that.”

Some fans think Grammer and Vanderpump are inserting themselves into “RHOBH” drama as a way to get back on the Bravo reality show. But Grammer recently shut down talk of her potential return.

“I am not interested in going back at this point,” the former “RHOBH” star wrote on Twitter. “Maybe a few years ago but not now. My life is different and I’m enjoy tweeting about the show instead of being a target.”

And Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight, she would only return to “RHOBH” if producers fired most of the current cast, which includes Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley.

“With this cast? No, it’d be impossible,” she said of a potential return as a diamond holder. “Unless they kind of cleaned house, then maybe.”

