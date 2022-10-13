Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton Barely Speaking Since Reunion: Source

Kyle Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton aren’t on the best terms since the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion taping.

The sisters have had an up-and-down relationship over the years and they appear to be in a major downswing following the season. Their relationship took a major hit after the cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, when co-star Lisa Rinna claimed that Hilton threatened to take down Richards and her family.

Although Hilton apologized to her sister on a later episode, the Aspen debacle came up at the reunion where Hilton and Rinna went toe-to-toe as evidenced by the trailer. In fact, the taping ended with Richards in tears.

On October 8, 2022, TMZ reported that Richards and Hilton have yet to repair their relationship and have barely spoken since the taping.

A Source Said Hilton & Richards Have Only Exchanged a Few Texts Since Filming the Reunion

On the RHOBH After Show, Richards said that it was “difficult” for her to be in the middle of Rinna and Hilton’s feud. Things have gotten far more intense in the time since, according to TMZ’s source.

The source told the outlet that Richards and Hilton have only exchanged a few text messages since they were together at the reunion taping. Someone who was on set during the taping said that things were “so shocking” that it “was hard to watch.”

At one point, the source said that Richards completed “unraveled” and ended up walking off the set. It’s unclear what was said, what happened, or if Richards ended up coming back. At the end of the trailer, Richards is seen crying, telling Andy Cohen that she didn’t want to stay on set for the toast. She asked him if she could leave, and Cohen asks someone else — likely a producer — what they should do.

Fans will have to wait for the final part of the reunion to air on October 26, 2022, to see how everything ended.

Richards & Hilton Had an Exchange on Instagram

Podcast host Christian Gray Snow commented on an Instagram post, expressing concern for Richards and this got Hilton’s attention.

“I’m so worried about why Kyle is so upset,” Snow wrote.

“Why is she upset and crying? I’m the one who bullied and percacuted [sic] for 10 months! Just cruel and disgusting,” Hilton wrote. And then Richards responded.

“Why? You know exactly why,” she said. “I don’t think you want me to explain why,” she added.

Hundreds of fans responded to the sisters, some placing blame on Richards and others coming down on Hilton.

“@kathyhilton I think she’s been through worst than what you went through the 12 years she’s been in the show. And this is sad, even if you don’t want to be close to her anymore this is petty at this point for a show,” one person commented.

“@kylerichards18 she’s playing too innocent now. Sorry. No you haven’t been the perfect sister but who the hell has?! And the things she said to Rinna weren’t awful,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“@kathyhilton you’re definitely not as innocent as you want people to believe. I don’t believe everything Rinna said. But the mean things you said about everyone because you were mad were nasty. Now you’re questioning why Kyle is crying. No wonder she gravitated towards these ladies for so many years,” a third comment read.

“@kylerichards18 you should’ve had your sisters back. can’t believe you consistently choose friends over family,” someone else added.

