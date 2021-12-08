Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky to Star in ‘Housewives’ Spinoff: Source

Kyle Richards is considered an OG “Housewife,” and has one of the most recognizable faces in the Bravo franchise. Not only has she appeared on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but Richards has also starred on the first ever “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which is streaming on Peacock.

Now, according to a blind sent in to DeuxMoi, it sounds like Richards and her family will be getting their very own spinoff.

“A certain OG Housewife and her real estate mogul hubby are in talks to get their own reality show spin off on Peacock. Would be focused on her acting ventures and his and their kids work-life balance. Still in the very early stages, but I’m told both sides are excited,” the anonymous source shared.

Here’s what you need to know:

Richards’ Family Is Very Familiar With Reality Television

While Richards may be the primary reality television star in the Richards-Umansky household, the whole family has appeared on “RHOBH” over the years.

Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, is the founder and CEO of a real estate company called The Agency. Not only has he appeared on “RHOBH,” but his company has also been featured several times.

Richards’ four daughters (her eldest, Farrah, she shares with her ex, Guraish Aldjufrie, and her younger three, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia) have all appeared on “RHOBH” as well. Richards’ youngest child, Portia, first appeared on the show when she was just 2-years-old.

Fans of the “Beverly Hills” franchise have really watched Richards’ kids grow up on camera. If they were to have their very own reality show, it would provide a deeper look into the Richards-Umansky home life, but it would also be very familiar, which may give it the boost it needs to be successful.

Of course, Richards wouldn’t be the first “Housewives” star to get a spinoff show. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak starred on “Don’t Be Tardy” along side her family for several seasons. Also, Lisa Vanderpump’s show “Vanderpump Rules” is also considered a spinoff. Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Caroline Manzo and her family were also stars of a spinoff titled “Manzo’d With Children.”

Also, Porsha Williams from “RHOA” currently has her own spinoff called “Porsha’s Family Matters” which is currently airing on Bravo.

Fans Seem Split on the Rumored Richards-Umansky Reality Show

Although Richards’ popularly may have waned in recent years, fans seem to be very interested in this rumored spinoff. A Reddit thread about the gossip was started, and several fans weighed in on the possibility of a Richards-Umansky family reality show.

“I actually enjoy Kyle away from her cast mates and I do like her and Mauricio’s relationship and their kids. I’d watch,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Why? Kyle is by far the most boring housewife. She’s not funny at all, the most funny she’s ever been is when she imitated Teddy’s walk(also the worst) and the rest of the group. And please Kyle, and I can’t stress this enough, the splits… please stop. No one wants to see that. It’s not funny or amusing. It’s just cringe,” added another.

“This is one i would love to watch! I love Kyle and Mauricio,” a third comment read.

“10/10 would not watch. She could not lead an entire show by herself… Goodbye Kyle,” a fourth person wrote.

