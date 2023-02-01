Kyle Richards Says She Is Taking a ‘Little Step Back’ From RHOBH

Kyle Richards, the OG of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” recently admitted that she’s taking a bit of a step back after a tumultuous season 12.

During an Amazon Live on January 19, 2023, Richards was asked if she had any tea to spill about the show.

“Well… not really. Not yet. Have I been hanging out with the girls? I’ve had to take a little step back since the reunion to be honest,” Richards responded. She went on to say that she’s in contact with some of the ladies, but she has really separated herself from the group for a while.

Richards’ comments come just a couple of weeks after both Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins revealed that they will not be returning to the franchise. Richards has not revealed whether or not she has signed on for another season of the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Listed the People She Is Talking To Ahead of Season 13

Richards hasn’t completely written off her RHOBH co-stars and said that there are a few that she is talking to on a regular basis — even if they haven’t made any plans to actually get together.

“I talk to, on text with Garcelle, with Sutton. Rinna has sent me some messages. Dorit I talk to obviously, but I haven’t hung out with anybody really,” Richards said.

“This last season really was not fun for me. Not at all. And I really needed to take a step back. Obviously, the people I talk to I talk to, and we send text messages. But no, I’ve been doing my own thing and not seeing a lot of people,” she explained.

Filming for the new season could really start at any point, so Richards — if she returns — will be back with the ladies soon enough.

Kyle Richards Thinks That a New Full-Time Addition to the RHOBH Cast Will Be ‘Good’

Richards will undoubtedly miss her longtime pal Rinna on the show, but she seems to be excited for what’s to come.

During her Amazon Live, Richards was asked who she’d like to see come in and take Rinna’s spot.

“I don’t like to say ‘replace,’ because, you know, she’s irreplaceable. Everyone brings something different to the table. Lisa was great on the show, so it would just be somebody else hopefully great. But I don’t like to say ‘replace’ her, because there’s no replacing people,” Richards explained. But whoever it is, it’s going to be good,” she added.

Richards had previously said that she’d like to see Chrissy Teigen join the cast, but she knows that Teigen just wouldn’t ever do it.

“I know she wouldn’t join, but I just think she would be great on the show. I know she can be controversial. She’s really funny. She’s really quick and smart,” she said on the live.

Bravo hasn’t made any official cast additions, though rumors are starting to circulate. Only time will tell who stays, who goes, and who is brought in to shake things up.

