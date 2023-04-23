Fans React to Kyle Richards’ Svelte Figure in Mirror Selfie: PHOTO

Kyle Richards has been keeping up with a diet and exercise routine that has caused her to tone up her body. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star not only eats clean, but she also cut alcohol out of her diet.

On April 16, 2023, Richards’ fitness trainer, Cory Gregory, shared a photo of his client that she had snapped in her bathroom after a workout. In the pic, Richards wrote what her routine for the day was.

“1 hour of alternating between walking on a 10% incline at 3.7 mph and running flat at 6 mph. Now ab work and arms,” Richards wrote, tagging Cory G. When he reshared the post on his Instagram feed, he added his own caption.

“One of the staple workouts on The Cardio SHREDZ Plan is our Cover Model Sunday Cardio Workout: 10% Incline Walk for 5 minutes. 0% Run for 5 minutes. 60 minutes,” he wrote, adding, “@kylerichards18 I see ya!!!”

Instagram Users Reacted to Kyle Richards’ Fitness Photo

Richards posed in front of a mirror wearing a sports bra and a pair of leggings. Taking a quick break in between workouts, she had her hair in a messy bun and headphones in her ears.

Dozens of comments started stacking up on Gregory’s post, many reacting to Richards’ slender look.

“Hard work. She looks amazing & I bet she feels empowered,” one person wrote.

“Kyle looks amazing. Inspired. Alarm set for 6am ‘hello treadmill,'” someone else added.

“She looks fabulous,” echoed a third Instagram user.

In a previous Instagram post, Gregory said that he’s been sending Richards workouts to do.

Kyle Richards Has Received a Lot of Questions About Her Diet & Exercise Plan

Since Richards has been posting photos of her trimmed down figure, she has received a lot of questions about how she’s been able to get super toned. The reality star has been very forthcoming with tips on what she’s done that has really helped her get the body that she wants.

When a fan asked how she did it, Richards responded on Instagram.

“NO alcohol, bread, pasta, sugar. I eat protein, fruit and vegetables. Now that I am the weight I want to be, I will have the occasional small amount of pasta etc once in a while. But no alcohol since July 15,” she explained, according to People magazine.

“I workout every day. Chasing it up between running, cycling, hiking and yoga. Weights & stomach everyday,” she added.

Richards has been accused of taking a weight loss drug like Ozempic to help her reach her weight loss goals, but she has denied the use of any drugs.

“I didn’t even know about Ozempic until I’d already lost the weight I wanted to lose,” Richards told People magazine in March 2023. “I started losing weight eight months ago, actually, because I stopped drinking alcohol eight months ago. At first I was like, ‘Why are they saying I’m taking this diet drug?’ Then they thought, ‘Well, maybe it’s another kind,’ because I was saying, ‘It’s not Ozempic,'” she explained.

“It wasn’t any diet drug ever, never touched it. So it really just frustrated me because I’m working out really hard,” she added.

