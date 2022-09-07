Kyle Richards Surprises Fans With New Look: PHOTO

Kyle Richards surprised fans with a new look.

The 53-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran revealed she finally took the plunge and got two tattoos.

In 2019, Richards hinted that tattoos weren’t her thing. According to BravoTV.com, at the time, the mom of four attended a “piercing and tattoo party” in Los Angeles and opted to skip the ink. “I think I’ll stick with fine jewelry,” she told fans on her Instagram Stories. Instead, Richards had new gold studs put in her ears. “Ok. I got 2 more piercings in my ears,” she said at the time.

But three years later, Richards had a change of tune about the body art.

Kyle Richards Recently Debuted 2 New Wrist Tattoos

On August 31, 2022, Richards posted to Instagram to show a new RHOBH confessional look. The “Halloween” star wore a sparkly black dress and had her hair pulled back as she posed in front of a green screen while resting her chin on her hands. It didn’t take long for fans to notice that Richards had a pair of new accessories: an outline of a heart and a Roman numeral etched on her wrists.

Richards shared the pic on her stories and tagged an Uplift Tattoo artist “for being so nice and patient.” Richards was recently in New York City, where the tattoo studio is based, for a “Watch What Happens Live” taping in June.

In her Instagram comments, Richards confirmed that the tattoos are new.

When a fan asked Richards, “What are the tattoos on your arms [Kyle Richards?], the RHOBH star replied, “XVIII (18) and ❤.”

It is unclear what the significance of the number 18 is, but it seems to be a special number for Richards. Her Instagram handle is @kylerichards18.

Kyle Richards Isn’t the Only RHOBH Alum to Sport Tattoos

Richards is far from the first RHOBH star to rock a tattoo. In 2013, fellow OG Lisa Vanderpump revealed a tiny heart-shaped ankle tattoo while getting a pedicure at a salon, according to The Daily Mail.

More recently, current RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais told fans she got a special tattoo on her wrist in 2021. “Got a butterfly tattoo in honor of my mom,” she wrote, tagging Enigma Tattoo artist Katrina Jackson, according to BravoTV.com.

Short-term RHOBH star Carlton Gebbia was also known for her tats—and one of them made it into a storyline for the Bravo reality show when Richards asked her if her neck tattoo was of a Jewish star and she became offended. Richards addressed the season 4 snafu on her blog for Bravo.

“When I asked to see Carlton’s tattoo and she lifted up her hair, it was almost completely blocked by her bathing suit tie AND her microphone,” Richards wrote. “I could only see PART of the star. I, of course, know what a Star Of David looks like. I also know that she has pentagram tattoos and a cross that says “F*** You. … I, in no way, shape or form would mean that as an insult when I AM Jewish. WHY does she think my asking if it was a Jewish star is offensive? ….Carlton, to this day, has never been able to answer that question.

And fellow RHOBH alum Eden Sassoon also had multiple tattoos on her arms, chest, and back, including phrases such as “Perfectly Imperfect” on her arm.

