Kyle Richards Weighs in on Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga’s Feud

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards has some thoughts about Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s current feud. While appearing on an August 24 episode of E! Daily Pop, Richards spoke about the sister-in-law pair and their drama.

“I love both of them,” Richards said. “I became very close with both of them during the Ultimate Girls Trip… But I understand very well things happen with family and you make a decision in that moment, but you just can’t get that time back.”

Richards continued, explaining that she feels like Gorga might “regret” not attending Giudice’s wedding. “I could relate more to having siblings and family issues on the show and having to watch that play out,” the star said. “So, I do feel like one day, she would regret that.”

Rumors of a feud between Giudice and Gorga began after Gorga and her family were noticeably absent from Giudice’s August 6 wedding to Luis Ruelas. During an August 11 episode of her podcast, Melissa Gorga on Display, Gorga called her and husband Joe Gorga’s relationship with Giudice as “too toxic,” and explained that the public doesn’t know the truth about what led to their latest dispute.

The families have not yet reconciled with each other.

Richards Has Had Problems With Her Own Sisters in the Past

In the words of Kathy Hilton, Richard’s relationship with her own two sisters has not always been “hunky dory.” In 2018, Hilton and their other sister, Kim Richards, got into a major fight with Kyle Richards over the TV series that Richards had developed called “American Woman,” which was loosely based on their childhood.

In July 2021, Hilton opened up about her past feud with Richards to Variety.

“Kyle and I have had our ups and downs, and if my mom was still here, it never would’ve happened,” Hilton told the outlet at the time. “We wouldn’t have fallen out. It was frustrating because I think I could’ve had a platform if I wanted one, but I chose to keep silent. We started to put the pieces back together a couple years ago. I had a little birthday dinner for her here at the house. I started to see what I was missing out on with my nieces. Nothing should ever come between sisters. It was heartbreaking to me, and my husband could see that.”

One ‘Real Housewives’ Star Said That She ‘Gravitated’ More Towards Giudice Than Gorga

While speaking with Page Six in an interview published on August 16, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey admitted that she “gravitated” more towards Giudice than Gorga while they filmed “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” The spinoff show featured many “OG” Housewives across all franchises, including Bailey, Richards, Giudice and Gorga.

“I organically gravitated more toward Teresa,” Bailey admitted to the outlet. “You watch ‘Jersey’ and, in my mind, I just thought Teresa was crazy or something. I didn’t know what she was like. I was like, ‘Is she going to come to the trip and just flip all the tables in Turks and Caicos?’”

Bailey continued about Giudice, “I realized that she’s just the coolest, sweetest woman that I’ve ever met. She’s just happy and in love and I really connected with that — because when I first met [my husband] Mike [Hill], I was just so obsessed and madly in love.”

