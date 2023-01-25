Kyle Richards Comments on Rumors That She Had a Tummy Tuck

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards commented on rumors regarding her appearance while recording a January 2023 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by her former castmate Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

Richards explained she shared pictures with her Instagram followers that showed she has recently lost weight. She noted that numerous social media users alleged she has taken Ozempic to change her physique. According to the company’s website, the prescription drug “along with diet and exercise, lowers blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes.” The “Halloween” actress asserted that she has “never taken Ozempic.” She also noted that some RHOBH fans have accused her of undergoing abdominoplasty, commonly known as a tummy tuck, to achieve her toned midsection.

“I did not have a tummy tuck,” said the reality television personality.

The RHOBH star clarified that she did have a breast reduction in 2022. She also revealed she was interested in getting an abdominoplasty.

“I wanted a tummy tuck because of the skin from having four babies, the excess skin, because no matter how much you work out, you know, you’ll always have that skin unless it’s taken away,” said Richards.

The mother of four then attributed her weight loss to dieting and regularly exercising since July 2022. She also explained she had not drunk alcohol in six months.

“When we are filming, we drink a lot more than normal because we’re going out to these events and it’s stressful, and in my everyday life, obviously, I don’t drink at home, you know, it’s very different, but I would go to dinner and have a couple glasses of wine and I would come home and see brownies and cookies on the kitchen counter my kids made and I would eat them, I would shove them in my mouth,” explained the Bravo personality.

The 54-year-old also shared she resents individuals who do not believe she has managed to lose weight without cosmetic intervention.

“I’ve never felt better in my entire life, honestly, and I’m worked my a** off and I really resent when people think I’m just paying to get it done,” said Richards.

Mauricio Umansky Discussed His Wife Working Out

During a December 2022 appearance on Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality With The King,” Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, shared that she has been diligently working out after RHOBH season 12 stopped filming. He explained that she is “doing a lot of walking [and] getting herself into shape.”

“I’ll tell you when you guys see her, you’ve never seen a better, sexier Kyle than on the next season of [RHOBH]. I mean she’s just got herself – she’s just been working out every single day, she’s in such good shape and mentally, she’s getting a lot better,” stated Umansky.

Kyle Richards Shared Details About Her Diet

People magazine reported that Richards took to Instagram to upload a picture that featured her wearing a two-piece bathing suit. In the comments section of the January 24 post, the RHOBH personality gave some insight about her food intake and exercise routine. She asserted that she does not consume “alcohol, bread, pasta, [and] sugar.” She instead “eat[s] protein, fruit and vegetables.”

“Now that I am the weight I want to be, I will have the occasional small amount of pasta etc once in a while. But no alcohol since July 15. I workout every day. Chasing it up between running, cycling, hiking and yoga. Weights & stomach everyday,” wrote Richards.