When Is Kyle Richards’ Upcoming Holiday Movie Being Released?

While Kyle Richards may be best known for being a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, the 52-year-old has also acted in quite a few projects. The reality television star started her acting career in the mid-1970s per IMDb. In 1978, she was cast as Lindsey Wallace in the iconic slasher “Halloween.” She stepped back into the character’s shoes for the 2021 film “Halloween Kills.” Richards also had recurring roles in “Little House on the Prairie” and “ER.”

The television personality’s next project is a holiday film titled “The Real Housewives of the North Pole.”

‘The Real Housewives of the North Pole’ Will Be Released in December 2021

TVLine reported that fans of Kyle Richards will be able to watch “The Real Housewives of the North Pole” on December 9, 2021. The film, distributed by the streaming service Peacock, will also star Betsy Brandt of “Breaking Bad” fame. According to the publication, the movie focuses on “Christmas Queens Trish (Richards) and Diana (Brandt), who have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition in their neck of the woods for the past nine years.” The Christmas-lovers end up having a “friendship-ending argument,” which causes “a town-wide feud and draws the attention of the national media.”

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her ‘Halloween Kills’ Role in an October 2021 Interview

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in October 2021, Kyle Richards discussed working on “Halloween Kills.” The Bravo star shared that she “spoke with [the film’s] director David Gordon Green” to better flesh out her character.

“I just really had to think, who is Lindsey now? Obviously going through what she went through as a child, it affects her, her entire life. And where is she at in her life? She’s still in Haddonfield, [Illinois] and you know, I had to think of what she does for a living, does she have children, I kind of kept it to myself,” shared Richards.

She also revealed that she is friends with her “Halloween” co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.

“We’ve kept our friendship over these years and we share not only the bond of ‘Halloween’ but we are also big supporters of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, so we’ve gotten together over the years to raise money for Children’s Hospital,” said the mother-of-four. “And she’s always been really loving and supportive towards me, so when I showed up on set, of course, like always she came right over to my dressing room and gave me a big hug.”

Fans of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” may be aware that Richards underwent rhinoplasty after breaking her nose during rehearsal of “Halloween Kills.” The reality television star shared how she got injured. She explained that she was rehearsing a scene that involved her character facing off the fictional murderer Michael Myers.

“I was working with a stunt coordinator to do the fight scene with Michael Myers and let’s just say while I was rehearsing something flew back and hit me in my face. And I knew immediately something was wrong but I didn’t want to tell anybody because I didn’t want the stunt double to take over my job,” stated Richards.

