Kyle Richards Gives First Look at Her New $13.6 Million Aspen Vacation Home

Kyle Richards has a new home in Aspen. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, whose former vacation home was featured on an explosive RHOBH cast trip to Colorado filmed for the 12th season of RHOBH, needed a larger house, and she found the perfect place.

“Our family is growing [and] we simply need more space,” Richards explained to fans on Instagram, per Bravo.com.

In August 2022, Heavy confirmed through county public records that Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, paid $13.6 million for a remodeled Aspen abode, and they closed the deal on July 27, 2022. According to Dirt, the Umanskys bought the house under a newly-established LLC named “Good Vibes Chalet.”

Richards recently shared a first look at her new vacation house. Here’s what you need to know.

Kyle Richards Described Her New Place as ‘Home’

Richards and Umansky’s main home is in Encino, California, but they consider their place in Colorado more than just a vacation home. Richards told Entertainment Tonight that Aspen is her “happy place” and that she lives there part-time.

After settling into her new home, the RHOBH veteran shared a first look on her Instagram story. According to BravoTV.com, Richards shared a photo of the living room and dining area, which showed off a stone fireplace and rustic beams on the ceiling. “Home,” she captioned the photo.

Photos of the house were also shared by the fan account BravoHousewives. In the pics, stone walls and large windows with built-in window seats that look out to the Colorado mountains were showcased. Antler-style chandeliers hang in two places in the great room of the rustic retreat.

The Compass real estate listing for the house revealed that it boasts an expansive, 4,300 square-foot floorplan with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and “an open, light-filled floor plan,” as well as “various terraces for outdoor entertaining.”

On Instagram, fans noted that the house is a major upgrade to what viewers saw on the RHOBH cast trip episodes in Richards’ old house, which featured a tiny bedroom with two bunk beds.

“Well, talk about an upgrade lol,” one fan wrote of Richards’ new house.

“This is more their style,” another agreed. “I’m surprised their last home was so small.”

“Does this mean Kathy can get a room without bunk beds?” another cracked, in reference to Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, and her past guest accommodations.

Kyle Richards Recently Sold the $9 Million Aspen Home That Was Featured on RHOBH

In 2022, Richards and Umansky listed their original vacation home in Aspen for nearly $10 million before reducing the sale price by $1 million. The celebrity couple recently found a buyer, and as of August 2022, the property has a pending sale for $8,995,000, according to Radar Online.

According to the real estate listing posted by The Agency, the house is located near Aspen Mountain and features four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in a three-story layout, which, at 2426-square-feet, is substantially smaller than Richards’ new place. For the RHOBH cast trip, Richards could only accommodate a few of her co-stars and had to send the others to stay at a hotel.

READ NEXT: OG RHOBH Husbands Reunite for Business Deal