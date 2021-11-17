Kyle Richards Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on Live TV

Kyle Richards, of RHOBH, suffered a wardrobe malfunction while appearing on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on November 16, 2021.

The late-night talk show hosted Kyle as one of seven guests and had them appear via telecommunications, but Kyle had a glaring fashion issue throughout the whole episode.

She was wearing a bright blue silky top that was unbuttoned to show her cleavage. She didn’t appear to be wearing a bra but you could see the top of her Spanx or tights.

Fans noticed the mishap as well.

“Is that Kyle’s underwear band showing?” someone tweeted. “Right I was wondering if it was spanx,” someone else replied to the tweet.

Richards was appearing alongside her “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” castmates Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, and Kenya Moore on Tuesday night to promote the release of the first three episodes of the Peacock show.

Fans Slammed Ramona for ‘Super Crooked’ Nose Job & Said She Needs a ‘Refund’

Ramona said she immediately sent apology emails and texts to everyone who was at shabbat dinner. #WWHL #RHONY #RHUGT pic.twitter.com/L1UaCvli8a — 𝓲𝓼𝓷𝓽𝓭𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓸𝓷𝓮 🧡 🌅 🌼 (@IsntDaveOne) November 17, 2021

Kyle wasn’t the only one with a malfunction on Tuesday night. Fans took notice of Ramona’s face, more specifically her crooked nose, and immediately went all-in on the housewife.

“What’s happening w/ @ramonasinger nose??? Omg,” someone wrote. “Ramona’s nose is off. I don’t remember it being like that,” another fan tweeted.

“When talking to Theresa about her new nose I couldn’t help but notice Romona’s caved in left nostril. Am I seeing things?” a fan Tweeted. “Ramona needs a refund on her nose job. Super crooked,” another fan wrote.

RHUGT Women Snubbed Porsha Williams When Doing All-Star Voting

The cast of @peacockTV's #RHUGT dish on which Real Housewives are ALL STARS! Head to YouTube to watch the full #WWHL clip now! pic.twitter.com/WYKKAIHn7f — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) November 17, 2021

While the cast of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” was on WWHL, Andy asked them to vote on which housewives they would consider all-stars.

When voting on RHOA’s Porsha Williams, things got a little ugly. Only Kyle and Cynthia voted Porsha into the all-stars. The camera cut to a grinning Kenya, clearly pleased with the lack of votes.

“Y’all are whacked if you don’t think Porsha is an All Star,” a fan wrote. “Porsha is definitely a AllStar,” another fan wrote.

“The slander on #WWHL I won’t stand for. These girls are too close to Kenya to admit Porsha is an ALLSTAR,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

Andy Cohen Gave Moving Tribute to Lisa Rinna’s Mother Lois on WWHL

During #WWHL tonight, Andy Cohen paid tribute to Lisa Rinna's mom. RIP Lois DeAndrade Rinna. ❤️ @Andy pic.twitter.com/5W6fpVzFvj — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) November 17, 2021

Following the end of the RHUGT fun, Andy switched to a more serious moment, raising his glass in a toast to Lois Rinna, the mother of RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna who died on Monday, November 15, 2021.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge Lisa Rinna’s mom Lois, who sadly passed yesterday,” he said. “We have always loved Lois and her appearances on The Housewives of Beverly Hills. wanted to take a look back at a few of our favorite moments from her time on the show.”

The clip then cut to various tidbits of Lois on the show through the years and Lisa’s voiceover saying, “Lois really taught me age is all about attitude. And if you feel young you will be young.”