Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Moved Up Her Wedding Date

Kyle Richards has been married to Mauricio Umansky for 25 years, but the couple’s winter wedding was originally supposed to be a spring soiree.

In an interview with The Knot, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star opened up about her wedding, which took place at the Bel-Air Country Club on January 20, 1996.

During the joint interview with the outlet, Kyle responded when her husband Mauricio asked her if they wanted to “talk about how the wedding had to be moved up in time” or “do we not want to talk about that?

“It’s not a secret, Kyle responded. “The wedding was originally going to be I believe in April, and then we moved it up to January so my dress would still fit, because I was pregnant.”

Kyle added that her biggest worry at her wedding reception was being lifted into the air for a traditional Jewish dance.

“I can remember thinking, ‘I am so worried about people lifting me up on a chair while I’m pregnant and doing the hora,'” she said. “I’m a nervous Nelly anyway, so I would’ve already been scared. But then I thought, ‘Oh my God, I cannot believe I’m doing this pregnant and being lifted into the air.’

Kyle added that despite the changed wedding date, she wouldn’t change anything about her nuptials. She even said she doesn’t want to have a vow renewal with Mauricio because they “got it right the first time” and “just don’t want to mess with what works.”

Kyle Richards Was Four Months Pregnant With Her Daughter Alexia When She Married Mauricio

Kyle often commemorates her anniversary date by sharing photos from her wedding day.

In honor of the couple’s 25th anniversary this year, Kyle shared a sideshow to Instagram and captioned it to say that she is “proud” of the life she has built with Mauricio.

“Our family is my greatest accomplishment,” Kyle wrote. “May we continue to grow, learn, explore, experience & create incredible memories side by side. I love you forever.”

According to Fame 10, Kyle was four months pregnant with her daughter, Alexia, when she married Mauricio. Alexia is Kyle’s second of four daughters; she already had a daughter, Farrah, when she met Mauricio. In addition to Alexia, the couple later welcomed daughters Sophia and Portia.

Kyle Was Pregnant With Her Daughter Farrah When She Had Her First Wedding Ceremony

Nearly a decade before she married Mauricio, Kyle married businessman Guraish Aldufrie. According to The List, Kyle was just 18 years old when she exchanged vows with her first husband in a small ceremony a few months before Farrah was born in October 1988.

In an interview on “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald,” Kyle revealed that she lied about her age when she first met her future husband at a Tina Turner concert.

“I lied and I said I was 19 and I had braces and I was hiding my braces,” the RHOBH star shared. “And then I got scared so I had my friend come with me and then it was like a group of people and he was in the group and we became friends. He speaks good English, but he didn’t when we first met. He’s Indonesian, so he’s Indonesian, Arab, and Dutch. He had not lived here long when he had to get up the courage with his English to ask me out on the date.”

Kyle admitted that getting married at such a young age was harder for her than being a teen mom.

“I struggled with the being married part,” she admitted. “Now I’ve got the wife part down, but that’s hard to be a wife at that age.”

Kyle and Guraish split after a few years together.

“I was just too young to be married,” she explained on the podcast. “We’re still friends and he’s friends with my husband.”

