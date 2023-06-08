Kyle Richards Reveals the Reason She Looks Like She Lost a Lot of Weight

Kyle Richards revealed a new detail about her recent weight loss .

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been dealing with rumors that she used the diabetes drug, Ozempic, to shed pounds, but she has maintained that she trimmed down the old-fashioned way, through diet and exercise.

The RHOBH OG has even gone into detail about how she quit drinking alcohol in July 2022 and cut out bread, pasta, and sugar while ramping up her workouts. She has even shared some of her workout routines with fans.

In a June 2023 interview with E! News, Richards said she thinks it’s weird how obsessed people are about her weight loss. “They act like I’ve lost 150 pounds. That’s the weirdest part,” she said, before revealing that the number on her scale has not gone down all that much. “I think I’m actually 12 pounds less than I was,” the Real Housewives star said.

Kyle Richards Revealed Why It Looks Like She Lost More Weight Than She Did

On social media, people have attacked Richards over her weight loss, with some saying she looks likes he has lost too much weight. After she posed for a photo wearing a dress with cut-outs on the sides, one commenter wrote, “Another rib showing dress. So proud of her Ozempic.” And when another follower speculated that she used drugs to lose weight, Richards clapped back with, “You are a moron. You have no idea what I do with my body. So with all due respect STFU.”

In the E! interview Richards explained why it may look like she lost more weight than she actually did. “I did have a breast reduction,” she revealed. “I did not have breast implants, I don’t have implants still, but I went from a double D to a C. And I think that plus the 12 pounds makes a big difference.”

The RHOBH veteran noted that she gained more muscle mass from “working out so hard.” “I’m not just doing the cardio I used to do, I’m [also] lifting weights,” she told E! in the interview.

Andy Cohen Announced That Kyle Richards Had a Breast Reduction Before She Told Anyone

This is not the first time Richards has talked about her breast reduction. During a June 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she was put on the spot when host Andy Cohen blurted out her secret medical procedure. “How’s the breast reduction working out?” he asked the RHOBH star during the live show.

“Oh thank you for letting everyone know, Andy, thank you,” Richards replied.

Cohen appeared to be mortified over his slip-up as he revealed that Richards had told him about her procedure “many times.” “I’m so sorry,” he added.

Richards said it was all good as she came clean to viewers. “I had a breast reduction surgery,” she said at the time. “I’ve never had implants. I had double Ds, no implants. I still don’t have an implant, but I went in and I said, ‘I want smaller boobs. I don’t ever want to wear a bra ever again in my life,’ and here I am.”

