Kyle Richards Heats Up Instagram in Red Dress

Kyle Richards sizzled on Instagram.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star showed off her svelte figure ahead of a dinner party held at her home, and fans had a lot to say about her red hot look.

Kyle Richards Wore a Red Dress Midi Dress

In a photo shared to her Instagram page, Richards, 54, posed on a staircase in a form-fitting red dress from Olivia boutique. The crepe Self Portrait dress, which features a crystal embellishment, also retails for $550 at Saks Fifth Avenue. Richards wore her hair in waves with the sides pulled back. She credited hair guru Prince Angel for the look as well as cosmetologist Pamela Brogardi for her makeup.

Fans and famous friends reacted to Richards’ look—and to how young and tiny the mom of four looks. RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley posed fire emoji in the comment section, while “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs wrote, “Stunning Queen of the jungle.”

“Absolutely stunning! Now tell us what you did to look 30 yrs younger and thin like a teen,” another fan wrote to Richards.

“If she’s discovered the fountain of youth, she needs to share with the rest of us in our 50s. No wrinkles and a 20 yo’s body. Hmmm,” another chimed in.

Kyle Richards Has Shared Her Weight Loss & Fitness Secrets With Fans

Richards has totally transformed her body over the past seven months. And she actually has shared her secrets – multiple times.

During an Amazon Live in January 2023, she revealed that she completely cut out sugar, carbs, and alcohol after gaining weight during an extended trip to Europe and Australia last July. She also gave details on her workout routine.

“I do the Peloton, a very long, extensive ab routine,” she said. “I’m now doing weights. I always did light weights, but now I’ve increased my weights that I’m lifting. And then I will run, either outside or—depending on the weather—or I will run on the treadmill.”

In February 2023, she also posted to her Instagram stories with details about her weight loss, including photos of her meals and the skinny on her intense workout routine curated by trainer Cory Gregory.

Despite all of her hard work, Richards has been targeted with accusations that she lost weight using the diabetes drug Ozempic. In February 2023, she told Page Six the stories about her weight loss are untrue. “I stopped drinking almost seven months ago,” she said. “I don’t eat bad sugar, pizza, donuts, carbs … so I’d rather be inspiring than people making up stories about me.”

She also opened up to Extra to say she’s frustrated by the rumors about how she lost weight. “I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I’m up every day at like 5:30 a.m. 6 a.m. at the latest,‘” she said, before revealing that her morning workouts last two full hours. “I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself,” the RHOBH star added. “So when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s frustrating.”

READ NEXT: Mauricio Umansky Will Share Celebrity Stories in His Book