Lala Kent Says She ‘Would Beg the Universe’ for ‘a Reason’ To Leave Ex

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent revealed that she has found it easy to move on from her ex-fiance Randall Emmett. As fans are aware, the former couple shares an 11-month-old child named Ocean.

While recording a March 2022 episode of the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast, Kent called her October 2021 breakup “a traumatic experience,” but shared she was able to “bounce back” quickly. She then revealed that she was not fond of Emmett while they were together.

“I find that to be easy when you finally have a bird’s eye view on your life and you’re like, ‘Wow I really didn’t like you ever,’” said Kent.

She explained that she “was just existing in [her] life” and “just felt like lifeless” when she decided to get sober in 2018.

“After I stopped drinking and I realized what I was in but I was like, ‘oh he’s nice to me so I’ll stick around whatever, have a baby,’” said the Bravo star.

Kent then shared that she recently made sure all of the images of Emmett were deleted off her phone. While doing so, she came across “text messages” from around the time she was notified by her castmate Katie Maloney that Emmett had been photographed while in the company of two women in October 2021.

“I put my phone down and I was like thank you Jesus. Like I looked around in my apartment and I felt euphoric that just like I’m free. And I got out of it with like a metaphorical scratch. Like I’m happy as it gets,” said Kent.

The 31-year-old explained that she decided to be with Emmett because she believed he treated her well. She asserted, however, that she “couldn’t stand him” and had been wanting “a reason” to break up.

“I would beg the universe at night like give me something, give me something because for me, there’s no coming back from drug use and there’s no coming back from cheating. And I would beg the f***ing universe give me a reason, give me a reason to get the f*** out of this. I would lay in bed looking at his back at night being like please. And on October 15, the universe f***ing provided me with everything and more,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Discussed Her Breakup in January 2021

During a January episode of the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast, Kent shared some information about what led to her and Emmett’s breakup. She noted that Emmett was out of town when she received a phone call from Maloney on October 15, 2021.

“She said, ‘Are you alone?’ And I said, ‘Yes what’s going on?’ She said, ‘Is Randall in Nashville?’ I said, ‘Yeah he is.’ She said, ‘I need to show you some pictures.’ And the second I saw them, that’s when my intuition and my gut started speaking to me. Something is wrong, this is not the person that I think that I claim I know. I just – something felt very off. And that was just the beginning,” stated Kent.

After the former couple announced their breakup in November 2021, Kent has asserted that Emmett had been adulterous.

Lala Kent Discussed Her Dating Life

While recording the March 2022 episode of the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast, Kent briefly discussed her dating life. She implied that she was not attracted to Emmett and shared that her type is “tall, dark, and handsome, [and] covered in tattoos.” She also revealed that she was dating somebody but did not want to reveal his identity.

“He’s like someone who should be protected just for a moment,” shared Kent.

The reality television star also spoke about her love interest on a March episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She revealed that “he has an actual job,” and she enjoys texting him.

