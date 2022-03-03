Lala Kent Dishes on Dating Life: ‘For Now, I’m Claiming Him’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent ended her engagement with Randall Emmett in the fall of 2021. The former couple shares an 11-month-old daughter named Ocean.

On a March 2022 appearance on the “Tap In W/ Harry Jowsey” podcast, Kent shared some information about how she has been navigating being single. She explained that while she is casually dating, she is “territorial” when it comes to the people she is seeing.

“Just this past weekend, I was hanging out with this dude and I walk inside but when I walk back out, there’s this girl who was clearly maneuvering her way to like sit on his lap and I was about ready to drag this h**. And like this isn’t my man. But like for now, I’m claiming him. Get your flat a** up and disengage,” shared Kent.

The 31-year-old went on to say that she is only interested in a physical relationship for the time being.

“I’m not looking for a relationship. I’m not looking for someone to like take me to dinner and wine and dine me, or Perrier and dine me, I should say. I’m just looking for a good time,” said the reality television personality.

During the “Tap In W/ Harry Jowsey” interview, Kent shared her sobriety does not make it difficult to date. She stated that she does not have an issue with dating a person who drinks, as long as they are not dependent on alcohol.

“If you are getting white girl wasted like all the time around me like we’re not connecting but like if I go on a date with a dude and he decides to have a f***ing whiskey or a glass of wine or even gets a good buzz on, like do you, like you’re a normie like go and live your best life. I don’t mind being around people who drink,” explained Kent.

Lala Kent Spoke About Dating in February 2022

While recording a February 2022 episode of her “Vanderpump Rules” castmate Katie Maloney’s podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me,” Kent also spoke about her dating life. She asserted that she is not interested in settling down.

“I’m not actively looking for a dude, like if you fit into my friend group and you’re fun, like you can come out with us. But like, let’s not talk about going to the next level after a handful of dates, like the next level is just another date. How about that,” said the Bravo star.

Kent went on to say that she is dating several people who “fill different things in [her] life right now.”

Lala Kent Revealed if She Would Return to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

While speaking to In The Know in February 2022, Kent revealed if she would be interested in filming another season of “Vanderpump Rules” if asked.

“Every time we wrap a season, I’m like I’m never going back to that. I’m done. And then I get a phone call saying that we’re coming back and I’m like when do we start? Let’s get it poppin. It’s almost like I just need to hibernate for a sec. So I love doing it and I would be back in a heartbeat,” said the reality television personality.

