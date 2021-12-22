Lala Kent Slams ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah

She might be looking to get popped.

During a recent appearance on Melissa Gorga’s podcast, Melissa Gorga On Display, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent weighed in on Jen Shah’s current legal drama on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” In March 2021, Shah was federally charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering through an alleged telemarketing fraud scheme.

“I always stick by the whole, like innocent until proven guilty, but it doesn’t add up,” Kent said about Shah’s alleged crimes. “Tell me that [someone is] taking money from the elderly and that does something to my heart and soul.”

During the podcast appearance, Kent also shared her thoughts on the current season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

“The storylines that are happening, you can’t make it up,” Kent said. “Only in Utah. It’s crazy. It was a little bit of a drag the first few episodes and then they just slapped us with a bunch of craziness. I could watch ‘Bad Weather’ all day. They make so much sense.”

Kent Has Weighed in on Various ‘Real Housewives’ Franchises Before

This isn’t the first time that Kent has weighed in on the happenings of “The Real Housewives” franchises. During an August 2021 appearance on “Bravo’s Chat Room,” the star went off on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke for the way she was treating Erika Girardi during season 11.

“I agree with Erika,” Kent said about Stracke at the time. “It’s like, don’t be a fair-weather friend. At the time your friend needs you the most, you can’t step up to the plate and say, ‘If you need me, I’m here for you?’ How would you be involved?”

Kent also added, “If I were in Sutton’s shoes, and I knew that my slate was clean and I didn’t have any part of what was going on, let the feds pick up the phone. I have nothing to hide.”

Shah Admitted During an Interview That She Is a Fan of Kent’s

Although Kent may think that Shah’s legal issues are more than a little sketchy, the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star admitted that she was a fan of Kent’s during a September 2020 interview with Page Six. Shah explained that she was “star-struck” when she met Kent and Katie Maloney-Schwartz during a party at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, which was filmed for the first season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

“I was a little starstruck, so I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, Lala’s here! Wait, wait. She’s like right here!’” Shah revealed to Page Six at the time. “So it was fun getting to hang out with them. And they’re super down to earth …. they’re back at home and they’re very down to earth and they were just it was just fun to hang out, dance, sing, just have fun.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” every Sunday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Talks Plans for More Kids Without ‘Another Baby Daddy’