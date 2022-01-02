Lala Kent Talks Joining ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise

Let’s get it poppin.

During a December 14 appearance on Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent admitted that she is open to the idea of joining a “Real Housewives” franchise one day.

“I would love to do [The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City],” Kent said during the appearance. “Take me back to my roots… I like [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills]. But I just think the age is off.”

Kent also added, “If they were to say to me, ‘We would like to transition you into this…’ Yes. Because I’m all about my future and what’s going to get me to the next level so that I can create something great for my kid.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Kent Has Weighed in on Some ‘Real Housewives’ Drama Before

Even though she’s a star on “Vanderpump Rules,” Kent has never held back from sharing her opinion on the drama that’s going down on some of the “Real Housewives” franchises. During an August 2021 appearance on “Bravo’s Chat Room,” Kent weighed in on season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” calling the conflict between Erika Girardi and Sutton Stracke “stupid.”

“I agree with Erika,” Kent said, in a clip that was obtained by Page Six at the time. “It’s like, don’t be a fair-weather friend. At the time your friend needs you the most, you can’t step up to the plate and say, ‘If you need me, I’m here for you?’ How would you be involved?”

Kent also added during the appearance, “Let the feds pick up the phone. I have nothing to hide.”

And, during Kent’s December 16 appearance on Melissa Gorga’s podcast, Melissa Gorga On Display, the star also weighed in on season 2 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” shading Jen Shah for her legal issues. In March 2021, Shah was charged with federal crimes for an alleged telemarketing scheme.

“I always stick by the whole, like innocent until proven guilty, but it doesn’t add up,” Kent said about Shah’s alleged crimes. “Tell me that [someone is] taking money from the elderly and that does something to my heart and soul.”

Kent Has Had Some Serious Drama Happen During 2021

If Kent were to be cast for a “Real Housewives” franchise, she would certainly have a lot to talk about. Kent broke up with her fiancé, Randall Emmett, in October 2021. Emmett was spotted in Nashville, Tenn., with two mystery women, which brought other cheating rumors to light.

“I will forever be grateful to those two girls walking across the street with him because they saved me,” Kent told Page Six on December 27 about the girls in the photo . “Those two girls, I wish I knew who they were, because I would start sobbing and tell them, ‘You saved me. Thank you so much!’ … I got that feeling in my gut… and that’s when I knew, I’m leaving this relationship.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper’s Relationship: 5 Fast Facts