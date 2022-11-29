Why Lala Kent Is ‘Very Worried’ About This ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent has some concerns about “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

During a Nov. 29 appearance on the Juicy Scoop podcast with Heather McDonald, Kent admitted that she’s worried about the longevity of the Utah “Real Housewives” franchise.

“I’m worried about it,” Kent said during the podcast episode. “I’m very worried. Because–and I love the cast, right? I know them personally, they’re amazing. Jen [Shah] brings it, but as we know, she’s most likely not returning, and they’ve got to figure it out because I won’t even lie, the past two episodes, I fast-forwarded a lot, and the last one I watched I didn’t even finish.”

As Kent mentioned, this will likely be star Jen Shah’s last season on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” In July 2022, Shah pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges in connection with a telemarketing scheme. Currently, her sentencing date is set for Jan. 6, 2023, and faces up to 14 years in prison, according to Us Weekly.

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in a March 2021 press release from the Southern District of New York’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Lala Kent Slammed Jen Shah During a December 2021 Podcast Appearance

This is not the first time that Kent has weighed in on what’s happening in the world of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” During a December 2021 apperance on Melissa Gorga’s podcast, Melissa Gorga On Display, the Utah native slammed Jen Shah for her legal wrongdoings.

“I always stick by the whole, like innocent until proven guilty, but it doesn’t add up,” Kent said about Shah’s crimes. “Tell me that [someone is] taking money from the elderly and that does something to my heart and soul.”

Shah has been a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” since its first season.

Andy Cohen Said That He Doesn’t Think Shah Will Come Back for Another Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

While speaking to Us Weekly on Nov. 17, Bravo executive Andy Cohen said that he doubts Shah will be back next season, as she will most likely be in prison.

“She’s being sentenced on December 15, so I don’t know what to say to people who want her on the show,” Cohen told the outlet (Shah’s sentencing date has since been moved to Jan. 6). “I hope that she gets no jail time whatsoever and she can come right back … but I have a feeling that she’s not going to be available to be on the show.”

Cohen added about the RHOSLC star, “That’s a long time. Some people on Twitter were saying, ‘We want Jen next season.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, well, talk to the judge.’”

