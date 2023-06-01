‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Calls Out ‘Uneducated’ Real Housewives Star

Lala Kent called out a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star over a subject that is close to her heart. In May 2023, the “Vanderpump Rules” veteran slammed RHONJ newcomer Rachel Fuda for taking her kids to SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida.

Not only did Kent call out Fuda, but she called her “uneducated” for supporting the Florida water park.

Lala Kent Reacted to Rachel Fuda’s Instagram Post from Sea World

SeaWorld is a popular waterpark located near the Walt Disney World theme parks in Florida. According to the SeaWorld website, the marine zoological park opened its first location in 1964 in San Diego. There are now two other locations, in San Antonio, Texas, and Orlando.

In early May 2023, Fuda shared a photo of her and her husband John posing with their kids Jaiden, Gianella, and Giuliana in front of the Sea World entrance in Florida. “We interrupt your regular Monday programming for a Fuda family splash at @seaworld 💙🌊🐬,” Fuda captioned the family pic. “As reminder, fish are friends, not food.”

On a May 2023 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent called out Fuda for the family day trip. “Rachel Fuda, from Real Housewives of New Jersey, she’s new,” Kent said. “It popped up on my freaking feed on Instagram, she took her family to SeaWorld. And I was like, ’No. No. Nooo. You’re in the public eye now. What are you doing at that place?’”

The ”Vanderpump Rules” star went on to describe Fuda and other patrons of the park as “very uneducated people.” While she added that she loved seeing Fuda and her family on RHONJ this season, Kent added, “But come on, man.”

Kent also said she has no qualms about publicly calling out Fuda now that she’s a celebrity.

Lala Kent Once Said She Wants to Shut SeaWorld Down

Kent’s harsh words toward Fuda aren’t a surprise to her longtime followers. In 2017, she teamed up with her co-stars Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay for a PETA campaign aimed at SeaWorld and similar water parks. The trio posed nude, covered in black and white body paint, to raise awareness about the orcas in captivity at SeaWorld.

In a YouTube video from the campaign, Kent said the 2013 documentary “Blackfish” “literally” changed her life. According to the documentary’s website, the Gabriela Cowperthwaite film documents the story of Tilikum, a performing whale that killed three people while in captivity in the controversial sea-park industry. While all of the deaths have not been fully explained, it is believed that the treatment and living conditions for Tilikum while he was in captivity made him aggressive.

In the PETA campaign, Kent said after watching “Blackfish,” she found her “passion” for animal rights. She noted that putting such a large mammal in a small space to swim left him with nothing to do. “I will not stop until any place like SeaWorld is completely shut down,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star said.

In a separate interview posted by Celebrity Page, Kent revealed that while she grew up loving animals and always treated them humanely, “Blackfish” was an eye-opener for her. “I can honestly say that changed my life,” she said in 2018. “So my goal right now is to make sure that places like SeaWorld or the Miami Seaquarium are shut down and all of the animals are transferred to seaside sanctuaries. It’s not difficult,” she added. “I’m just here to lend my voice and my knowledge and hopefully people take to that.”

As of this writing, Fuda has not commented on Kent’s reaction to her SeaWorld post.