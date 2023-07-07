Real Housewife Claims Co-Star ‘Bit’ Her During Filming

Larsa Pippen dropped a shocking piece of information during an interview on July 5, 2023, when she claimed that one of her “Real Housewives of Miami” castmates bit her.

Pippen and her partner Marcus Jordan were speaking with Entertainment Tonight and she revealed that she has a “bite mark” as she gestured to her upper arm, which was covered by a jacket for the interview. Jordan laughed as he clarified that it was not from him and Pippen said, “I have a bite mark from one of the cast members from a few days ago.”

ET’s Brice Sander asked, “Not a love bite?” and Pippen replied, “No, I mean, I don’t know, maybe it was a love bite. But one of the girls bit me the other day, so this season is kind of crazy.” While Pippen didn’t share who bit her, Sander teased the information in an Instagram comment on a clip of the interview posted by Queens of Bravo, writing, “And it’s not who you think would be biting 👀.”

Pippen was also asked about a drink toss that was discussed by some of her co-stars recently and she smiled as she said she “forgot about that.” Pippen clarified, “I threw a drink… It wasn’t in a mean or malicious way, but drinks were definitely thrown.”

Several RHOM Stars Addressed an Incident During Filming in Which a Drink Was Thrown

The rumor that a drink was thrown by one RHOM star at another during filming started circulating on June 18. The Instagram account The Real Housewives Zone posted a report that Pippen threw a drink at Dr. Nicole Martin, her frequent rival last season on “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

The Instagram account reported that a source close to production said Pippen ended up getting escorted out of the event. Martin herself commented on the rumor as she wrote on the post that a drink was thrown but it wasn’t on her. “Someone got baptized, but it wasn’t me,” she laughed.

Another RHOM star, Adriana de Moura, also addressed the rumor and seemed to confirm that she was the recipient of the drink toss. The Instagram account Marteanis With Eddy shared Martin’s comment and asked, “So who got the drink all over them??” De Moura wrote in response, “It was me 🤨.”

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Said That His Family Approves of Their Relationship

During Pippen and Jordan’s interview with ET, they also confirmed that fans would see their relationship on screen as Jordan filmed some scenes with Pippen. “Marcus didn’t necessarily want to be on Housewives with me, and I was like, ‘Well, we would normally just go out to dinner, so, come out to dinner,'” she said. “I feel like it’s easy when you’re with someone that you genuinely want to be with and do stuff with.”

Jordan also spoke about his famous father’s take on the relationship in the wake of the NBA legend telling a paparazzi “no” when asked if he approved of his son and Pippen dating.

“We spent Thanksgiving together last year and, you know, my family loves her,” he said. “They think she’s great. And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I’m happy, they’re happy with, you know, where I’m living.” Jordan also replied, “Yeah, oh yeah,” when asked if his father was also on board with the relationship.

