Larsa Pippen Addresses Plastic Surgery Claims

During the “Real Housewives of Miami” reunion, Larsa Pippen denied claims that she got a Brazilian butt lift and now she’s clapping back once more at those claims with help from a throwback photo.

The first episode of the two-part reunion of RHOM saw Bravo host Andy Cohen asking Larsa Pippen about the changes in her physical appearance. He said many fans have commented about her look, including claims that the Bravolebrity has had a butt lift. Pippen, 47, denied having had any enhancements there although she did admit to having had other plastic surgeries.

Pippen clapped back at people grilling her over the subject by posting a throwback photo of a younger version of herself sitting by a pool in a thong bikini, showing off her bottom:

RHOM star Marysol Patton commented, “Big Booty vibes since birth” with several fire emojis. Loren Ridinger wrote, “Hottest in the game.” Guerdy Abraira laughed, “Okay okay now…. this is what I’ll call receipts then!”

Pippen Denied Getting a Butt Lift & Said the Shape of Her Body Is Due to Working Out Regularly

Pippen was grilled at the reunion by host Andy Cohen and her castmates, who questioned her about the work she had done and expressed skepticism that she didn’t get a butt lift. “I literally work out seven days a week,” she said by way of explanation.

“If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I’m 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than they were. My whole body has changed.” Her co-star Adriana de Moura told her she thought the shape of her butt looked fake and Pippen clapped back, saying, “My body’s tight because I work out, if I compare my body to your body, I’m athletic, you’re not.”

That being said, Pippen did acknowledge having her nose and lips done but said “that’s basically it,” in addition to having had her breasts done in the past. “I feel like I’m very progressive,” she said. “I’m into trends, and I feel like whatever makes me feel good and look good, I’m willing to do. I’m that person. I’m very happy with the way I look.”

Since the return of RHOM for season 4, Pippen has been accused by co-stars of getting work done to try and look more like her former best friend, Kim Kardashian. At the reunion, de Moura said, “If you want to look like Kim, then look like Kim, because she’s pretty!” Pippen replied, “I never said that. I look like me, I’m very happy with the way I look.”

Cohen replied that viewers have also made those comments, claiming that when Pippen returned to the show, her body “resembled” Kardashian’s more. He said viewers wrote in asking cast members if they thought that Pippen’s “baby talk” was also mimicking her ex-bestie’s way of talking.

“You know, when you’re friends with someone, you pick up like… if I date a guy, I start sounding like him, he starts using words that I use,” Pippen replied. Cohen pointed out that even he thought the RHOM star was sounding a bit like Kardashian. “Well because we were best friends for like, 14 years,” Pippen answered.

