Real Housewives Star Accused by Cast Mate of Trying to ‘Ruin’ Marriage

The 5th season of “The Real Housewives of Miami” just premiered on Peacock on December 8 and the ladies are already getting into the drama, with the trailer promising a lot more to come.

In a recent interview with Page Six, Dr. Nicole Martin accused Larsa Pippen of trying to “ruin” their co-star Julia Lemigova’s marriage to Martina Navratilova. Martin spoke about Pippen’s claims that Lemigova was “making out with men” and said she thinks the whole situation was blown out of proportion by Pippen.

“There was some Instagram drama between them and it was some stupid, petty drama and then here [Pippen] comes, like, ‘I heard you’re making out with men,’ like, potentially trying to ruin a marriage,” Martin said. “Like, Instagram drama [or] ‘Let me destroy your marriage’? This is a perfect example of how Larsa fights.”

Martin said the apparent kiss happened during a night out when paparazzi were there and Lemigova, who was there with a friend, was “teasing the paparazzi.” She added, “She’s out with her friend and they’re taking pictures and people were speculating. And she’s like, ‘You know what? You want a show? I’m going to give you one.’”

The Trailer Teased the Moment Where Larsa Pippen Said Julia Lemigova Was ‘Making Out’ With a Man

The trailer for RHOM teased that scene, which saw Pippen telling Lemigova, “Someone told me a week ago that you were making out with a man. And she took a photo of it.” The trailer then showed another scene with Navratilova appearing very angry.

The tennis legend asked Lemigova, “When is this going to stop?” She also said she was “done.” Despite that, Martin told Page Six that Navratilova already knew about the incident and “didn’t give a s***.”

Martin wondered why people were trying to stir up drama over the situation when it wasn’t a big deal. She described Lemigova as “a little flirtatious, very sexual. She’s very comfortable with her sexuality.”

Dr. Nicole Martin Is Also on Rocky Ground With Larsa Pippen Following the Season 4 Reunion

Martin has had her own issues with Pippen and feuded all of last season, culminating at the reunion. Martin asked Pippen if she was made to sign an NDA by her former friend Kim Kardashian and in return, Pippen shaded Martin for having a child out of wedlock.

In her interview with Page Six, Martin said that Pippen was still angry about the NDA question and comments at the season 4 reunion, which the anesthesiologist said wasn’t a “big deal” and not meant as a personal attack.

However, she opened up about Pippen’s comments about having a child out of wedlock and said they were difficult to swallow. Martin, who has a 3-year-old son with her fiancé Anthony Lopez, said it was “a really hard one for me to get over.”

She described her son as “the love of my life” so “for anyone to question his validity or the circumstances under which he was created, to me, was really hurtful.” Martin said she was particularly shocked that the comment was made by Pippen, who is a mother herself.

That said, the two women will continue to butt heads in season 5, with Martin teasing a couple of other clashes between them.

