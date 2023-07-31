‘Real Housewives’ Star Witnesses ‘Scary’ Shooting

A “Real Housewives” star and her boyfriend witnessed an “officer involved shooting in Miami, Florida.

On July 27, 2023, “Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen recalled the incident, calling it “scary af” and noting that “everyone was running and screaming.” She was with her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, at the time.

“Omg @heirmj523 and I were on Lincoln road when an officer involved shooting happened. A man had 2 people held hostage at knifepoint. Cops responded and an officer shot the suspect,” Pippen wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“So thankful for the Miami Beach Police Department,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Suspect in the Shooting Was Shot & Killed by Police

Play

According to Us Weekly, the shooting that Pippen and Jordan witnessed occurred on July 27, 2023, in a popular shopping area in Miami.

Miami Beach police have identified the suspect as Darien Young, CBS News Miami reported. Police say that Young was inside a Victoria’s Secret store, wielding a knife and threatening two people.

In video uploaded by Local 10, Young held a mother and a daughter hostage inside the store. Both women were held at knifepoint by the suspect, with witnesses saying that he kept repeating, “I’m going to kill her.”

Following the incident, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections released a statement pertaining to the suspect — 29-year-old Young.

“Young was placed on escape status on July 21, 2023, after he left the grounds of the Calumet House transitional housing unit and failed to return,” read a Facebook post.

“Young was incarcerated for receiving stolen property (2 counts), controlled drug acts prohibited, burglary, and falsifying physical evidence, with a minimum parole eligibility date of July 31, 2023, and a maximum release date of January 31, 2028,” it continued.

According to Miami Beach police department’s Facebook page, the two victims involved were “safe and speaking with detectives.” Their names have not been released.

It’s Unknown if Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Spoke With Police

Pippen has been active on Instagram since the incident and hasn’t said anything more about it. It’s unknown how close she and Jordan were to the incident or if they spoke with police about anything they had seen.

Heavy has attempted to reach out to a rep for Pippen for comment.

Pippen joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Miami” in season 1. She took two seasons off before returning in a full-time role for seasons 4 and 5.

Pippen was previously married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen. According to People magazine, they finalized their divorce in December 2021, after more than 20 years of marriage. In January 2023, Pippen made her relationship with Marcus Jordan — son of legendary NBA star Michael Jordan — Instagram official.

According to People magazine, the two were first spotted together in September 2022. In June 2023, the couple launched a podcast together called, “Separation Anxiety.”

“Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have Separation Anxiety. They finally found each other and now they’re ready to be brutally honest with you about life, love, sex, and 16 year age gaps! Larsa and Marcus share their private thoughts about being in the public eye,” reads the podcast’s description. The two go on to promise to give a behind-the-scenes look into their relationship.

READ NEXT: Sonja Morgan’s Plastic Surgeon Shares Before & After Photos of Her Body Transformation (Exclusive)