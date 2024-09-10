‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Ex Shades Her on Instagram

The ex-boyfriend of “Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen shaded her on social media — and fans are talking about it.

On September 5, Marcus Jordan took to Instagram to share some pictures showcasing what he’s been up to lately. When someone asked where Pippen was, Jordan responded, “back where she belongs” and added the street emoji, suggesting he sent her back to the streets.

Pippen and Jordan started dating in early 2023. They split in February 2024 only to reconcile, but, a short time later, they broke up again. On a March 2024 episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast, Pippen explained that she and Jordan were on “different journeys.”

“I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing, and what he’s doing, you know? I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me,” she said.

Pippen was previously married to now-retired NBA star Scottie Pippen. The two filed for divorce in 2016

Pippen joined the cast of RHOM on season 1 and then took two seasons off. She returned in her full-time role on season 4 and has been on the show ever since. In July 2024, she confirmed that she will be part of the upcoming season 7.

Larsa Pippen’s Rep Responded to Marcus Jordan’s Comment

Things between Pippen and Jordan seemed very serious and many thought that the two would end up getting engaged. On Part 1 of the season 6 RHOM reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Pippen about her previous comment about shopping for diamonds, she hinted that an engagement was on the horizon.

“We found a ring I feel like we kinda like. I’m really excited,” she responded. Weeks later, however, her relationship with Jordan ended.

Flash forward five months and sending Pippen back to the streets isn’t the only comment that Jordan made about his ex on Instagram. Another fan commented, “Go get your girl back home team” and he responded, “I’m good” along with the peace sign emoji.

Meanwhile, a source close to Pippen told Page Six, “We hope he gets the help he needs. It won’t be in one of her homes.”

Fans Reacted to Marcus Jordan’s Comments on Reddit

Shortly after Jordan made the comments about his ex, dozens of fans took to Reddit to react.

“Larsa sucks but this dude didn’t send her anywhere cause she wasn’t his property. Misogynistic turd bag,” one person wrote.

“I can’t stand Larsa but now I absolutely hate that Marcus made me move fast over to her side. what an [expletive],” another “Real Housewives” fan added.

“I don’t like Larsa, but Marcus can go kick rocks. Send her back to the streets? Please, you were living in her house,” a third comment read.

“I’m no Larsa fan, but this was a dick thing to say. He was obsessed with her, and now he’s acting like she just some piece of trash?? Tell me your ego is damaged without telling me your ego is damaged,” a fourth Redditor said.

