Caroline Manzo’s Daughter Loses Another 30 Pounds After Being ‘Morbidly Obese’

The daughter of former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Caroline Manzo talked about her recent weight loss during an interview on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

“I have been considered morbidly obese,” Lauren Manzo told the outlet, adding that she was put on the weight loss drug Mounjaro and it helped her lose 30 pounds.

“I do think that people shouldn’t abuse [Ozempic]. I think it’s being abused because I see people, ‘Housewives,’ that are posting, and you literally see their ribs, and it’s sad because you were already skinny,” Lauren Manzo also said.

Here’s what what you need to know:

Lauren Manzo Underwent Weight Loss Surgery in 2011

Lauren Manzo has struggled with her weight for many years and has been very candid about her weight loss journey. In 2011, she underwent lap band surgery.

“I hated myself. I was depressed,” Lauren Manzo told Us Weekly in June 2012. She lost 20 pounds in the first 10 months post-op.

“It’s not a miracle button that lets you eat whatever you want . . . I wanted to try to lose weight on my own for a while. I like food. I can’t drink liquid egg whites for the rest of my life. So I’ve learned a lot of great ways to cook now,” she explained.

Lauren Manzo would go on to give birth to her first daughter in February 2017. In the years that followed, she ended up having her lap band removed, causing her to gain weight. She then decided to go gluten and dairy free, which worked for a while. In February 2023, she showed off her 50-pound weight loss in before-and-after photos shared on her Instagram feed.

“I still have a long road ahead and want to lose more weight/get into better shape but I’m proud of how far I’ve come,” her caption read, in part.

Lauren Manzo told Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast that she sort of hit a plateau and that Mounjaro helped her drop more weight.

Caroline Manzo Praised Her Daughter for Trying to Be Healthy

Although it has been a long road for Lauren Manzo, her mom had nothing but positive things to say about her daughter’s dedication to getting herself healthy.

“I have never seen somebody work so hard to try and be healthy than this kid right here,” Caroline Manzo said on the Reali-Tea podcast.

When Lauren Manzo shared her weight loss update in February 2023, Caroline Manzo was one of the first to comment, leaving three red heart emoji, the clapping hands emoji, and the high ten emoji.

Fans have also been showing Lauren Manzo support whenever she shares photos of herself on Instagram. On April 9, 2023, she shared a picture of her and her daughter, Markie, on Easter. The comments about her weight quickly rolled in.

“Lauren hard work pays off!!!!” one person wrote.

“You look amazing Lauren, healthy and beautiful. Your little girl is so cute and growing up too fast. Hope you both and your family have a blessed Easter,” another comment read.

“You look great!” someone else echoed.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals Guest Regret for ‘Watch What Happens Live’