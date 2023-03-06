Caroline Manzo’s Daughter Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss

Caroline Manzo’s daughter shared a candid post about her weight loss struggles and explained how she was able to gain control of her health by putting in some hard work.

Lauren Manzo, who was previously featured on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” when her mom was a full-time star, said that she had been “gluten and dairy free for over a year” and that it has “changed” her life in a big way.

“I still have a long road ahead and want to lose more weight/get into better shape but I’m proud of how far I’ve come since that first photo in 2020. One thing I can say for sure is having supportive family & friends who also love food but always make sure to cook gluten & dairy free when I’m over or always do little things like have gluten free crackers for me in their pantry has been key in helping me get to where I am,” she captioned an Instagram post that consisted of before-and-after photos.

Lauren Manzo Previously Had Weight Loss Surgery

Back in 2011, Lauren Manzo had weight loss surgery. After struggling for years with her weight, she met with a doctor and ultimately decided that lap band surgery was best for her. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a surgeon essentially ties off the stomach thus restricting how much a person can eat. Eventually, the stomach is said to shrink in size.

“I hated myself. I was depressed,” Lauren Manzo told Us Weekly in June 2012. She was able to take off 20 pounds following the surgery and then another 10 in the months that followed a lap band adjustment.

“It’s not a miracle button that lets you eat whatever you want . . . I wanted to try to lose weight on my own for a while. I like food. I can’t drink liquid egg whites for the rest of my life. So I’ve learned a lot of great ways to cook now . . . I have great willpower,” she explained.

In her update in February 2023, Lauren Manzo said that she actually had her lap band removed in 2020.

When someone in the comments section asked what made the former reality star remove the band, she responded, “it slipped which is super dangerous.”

“It’s no secret I’ve struggled with my weight my entire life. Not long after that photo to the left I decided I needed to get healthy not just physically but mentally as well. I started to go to therapy, working out, started to see a functional medicine doctor (thanks to you guys for recommending functional medicine instead of a gut health dr) found out what was going on to my body and naturally healed everything from the root of the problem instead of masking it with prescription medication for IBS like many doctors tried doing,” her Instagram caption read.

The photos that she shared were taken on her daughter’s birthday, exactly three years apart. Lauren Manzo said that someday she wants to share everything she did that changed her life.

Lauren Manzo Received Support & Positive Feedback From Instagram Users

Lauren Manzo and her husband Vito Scalia welcomed their first child together in 2017, according to People magazine. The couple named her Marchesa Anna Scalia and call her “Markie” for short.

As Lauren Manzo adjusted to life as a mom, she also noticed changes in her body that led her to seriously reconsider her health and fitness goals. Now, Lauren Manzo appears to be in a much better place — and she’s receiving plenty of support as she continues on the journey.

“I think your [sic] brave and thank you for sharing this! I am at a pretty low point myself right now and you have just inspired me,” one person wrote.

“It’s awesome to see that you’ve found what makes a difference for you. As someone who also struggles I appreciate you letting us see someone you think “has it all” works so hard to be the best version of herself FOR herself and those she loves. Well done,” someone else said.

