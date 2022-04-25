A RHOC Kid Wants to Be the First ‘Legacy’ Housewife

The daughter of a former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star has asked Andy Cohen to be the first legacy star.

Ashley Zarlin, the daughter of RHOC’s Lauri Peterson, appeared as the guest bartender on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on April 11 and made an interesting proposal to Cohen.

Ashley Zarlin, the Daughter of RHOC OG Lauri Peterson Wants to Be the First Real Housewives Daughter to Become a Real Housewife

“Now, when The Real Housewives of Orange County started airing in 2006, before there was Gia [Giudice], before there was Avery [Singer], before there was Kairo [Whitfield], one of the OG Real Housekids was already paving the way,” Cohen said while introducing Zarlin. “Wow, it is so good to see you. You paved the way, Ashley.”

The episode featured a montage of Zarlin on the show and she gave updates on her mother, her brother Josh Waring and which other Real Housewives kids she still keeps in contact with. But it was a proposal to Cohen that has everyone talking.

“I’m still waiting for the opportunity to be the first legacy Housewife, Andy,” Zarlin told Cohen. “I mean, Kara and I together would be amazing.”

“I know, people always talk about Kara Keough but I’m looking at you and I’m like …” Cohen said.

Zarlin later doubled down on the idea with her Instagram caption.

“[Andy] said manifestations are known to become true in the [Clubhouse],” Ashley wrote on Instagram on April 11. “First legacy [Housewife] coming your way…I mean, it’s in my blood [Lauri Peterson].”

Fans Reacted to the Potential News of Lauri Petersons Daughter Joining Real Housewives ‘Someone Tell Me This Is True’

“Oh jeez!” Peterson wrote in the comments of her daughter’s photo.

Several other people chimed in on the comments as well.

Another Real Housewives daughter, Ashlee Malleo (daughter of RHONJ’s Jacqueline Laurita) wrote, “Yessssss,” with several flame emojis.

Fans also gave their opinions.

“Stunning classy gorgeous just like her mom,” someone wrote.

“Yass! Here for this!” another fan commented.

“Girl you looked FIREEEE tonight!!!” someone wrote.

“The moment we all needed,” someone said. “best news ever! ” another fan wrote.

“No like LETS MAKE IT HAPPEN, @bravoandy my bestie is a QUEEN,” someone commented.

“The jumpsuit though! Gorgeous. @lauri_peterson ummm you didn’t tell me this? Happening or manifesting?” a fan asked.

“Wait for real?!?!?!” someone wrote. “Wait someone tell me this is true,” someone else asked.

“The most beautiful housewife of them all,” someone said.

Zarlin’s mother also shared a photo of her on the set of the late night talk show, where several more comments about her on the show were left.

“You’re gorgeous and we want more of @ashleyzarlin instead of all these criminal housewives,” someone said.

“Laurie she looked so beautiful and was so well spoken! Was a real treat to see her! You’ve always been my favorite house wife!” a fan wrote. “#You’re #1 pick to bring back to the franchise!!! Andy loves you… he was very complimentary to you tonight! Tell him you’re ready!!! Purdy please!!!”

“She was so graceful and beautiful. You must be so proud of the woman she is!” someone commented.

“Miss the original RHOC cast and kids!” someone said.

Peterson appeared on the show, along with her children from seasons 1 through 4 with Peterson making a “guest” appearance on season 5 and a “friend of” appearance for season 8.

