Lauri Peterson’s Daughter Sophie Looks Unrecognizable

Lauri Peterson was one of the OG housewives on “Real Housewives of Orange County” and fans also got to see a lot of her children, Ashley Zarlin, Josh Waring and Sophie Waring, as she raised them as a single mother. In season 3, Peterson married George Peterson and after 4 seasons on the show, the Bravo star left RHOC with the exception of guest appearances in seasons 5 and 8.

The last fans saw of Sophie Waring on RHOC, she was a young girl around 9 years old and trying to be a good child for Peterson. Recently, photos shared by Waring and Peterson on social media shocked fans as they said the young woman looked unrecognizable from her time on television.

Peterson posted some pictures showcasing her 24-year-old daughter’s changing looks over the past several years. In the fall of 2021, Peterson shared a photo of herself and her daughter on Waring’s birthday, writing, “You are smart, beautiful, confident and unique! You’ve made me proud in so many ways! May your day be as bright as your smile! Love you!!”

In the comments, one fan wrote, “I can’t believe how much she’s grown!” Another said, “Omg I’m watching season 2 RHOC and I’m like ‘I wonder what Sophie is like now’ and she is STUNNING!” Here is the post:

On December 21, 2021, the former RHOC star shared a picture of her family, with Waring’s new hair color on full display:

Waring Looks Completely Different Now & Completely Grown Up as Showed in Several Snaps

In June 2020, Peterson shared a shot of Waring, Zarlin, and her granddaughter Kennady. The Bravo star and George Peterson adopted her son Josh Waring’s daughter Kennady following his struggles with addiction, she told Bravo in 2015. The shot showed off Sophie Waring’s long brown locks and one fan commented, “Is this the little Sophie?? The one who was horseback riding on RHOC? They are showing re-runs, it can’t be her omg!”

Fans also shared similar comments about how much Waring has changed into a beautiful young woman on a post from Peterson celebrating Waring’s 21st birthday on September 30, 2018:

Waring has had many hairstyle changes over the past few years and another shot from Peterson dated September 29, 2017, showed the then-teenager’s short blonde curls. Once again, the comments were filled with reactions from fans, including one who said, “Holy moly that’s Sophie? All grown up!” Another wrote, “Wow ur lil baby is all grown up!”

Peterson has also shared a couple of throwback photos of her family for fans as a reminder of what they looked like back in the early days of the “Real Housewives of Orange County.” Here is a couple of them now:

And another screenshot from the show itself:

Peterson Was Open About Her Issues With Her Family on RHOC & Since Then Her Son’s Been Through Some Difficult Times

Peterson has shared a ton of photos of her family since her departure from RHOC, which she attributed to a need to focus on her family, People reported. At that time, she revealed that her son Josh Waring had relapsed in his heroin addiction and had been arrested and sentenced to 8 months in jail.

In 2015, she told Bravo Insider that she adopted Josh Waring’s baby girl three years after her birth and the former RHOC couple has been raising their granddaughter as their own. “[Josh] and his wife had a baby almost three years ago,” she told the outlet. “He’s really struggling and, well, they’re both really struggling. And so [my husband] George and I elected to help out and we actually adopted Kennady, and so we’re raising her.”

She said while it’s been difficult, raising Kennady with her husband has been an incredible experience. “We didn’t have a child together and now I get to see a side of George that I’ve never seen before,” she explained. “And if I was in love with him before, I’ve fallen so hard in love with him now because he is so generous to take on this huge responsibility.”

