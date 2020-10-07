Is RHOC Lauri Peterson Still Married to her Husband?

Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson went through a lot of changes while being on the show. Peterson went from being a single mom to settling down and getting married to the love of her life, George Peterson. So, is this Real Housewives of Orange County couple still together today?

Yes, the couple is still together today, and they recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary together. On September 9, Peterson posted a sweet picture of the couple holding hands and smiling. Peterson wrote in the caption, “There is no one else in the world that I would want by my side to walk through this life with other than you! Happy 13th Wedding Anniversary my love! I love you!”

Peterson was an “OG” Real Housewives of Orange County member, appearing on the first six seasons of the show. Peterson came back during Season 8 and appeared as a “friend of.”

Peterson and Her Husband Adopted Her Granddaughter

In 2015, Peterson opened up to Bravo’s The Daily Dish about her and her husband’s decision to adopt her granddaughter, Kennnady. Kennaday’s father is Peterson’s son, Josh, who has been in jail for the past few years and has also faced struggles with addiction.

“As most of the viewers know, I have a son and he’s had just a lot of challenges,” Peterson told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in 2015. “And he and his wife had a baby almost three years ago. He’s really struggling and, well, they’re both really struggling. And so [my husband] George and I elected to help out and we actually adopted Kennady, and so we’re raising her.”

Peterson continued, “It’s been such a great experience because this is helping them out and hopefully they can get their lives together and be OK. But on the other hand for George and I, I’ve watched him raise his kids, he’s watched me raise my kids, but we didn’t have a child together and now I get to see a side of George that I’ve never seen before. And if I was in love with him before, I’ve fallen so hard in love with him now because he is so generous to take on this huge responsibility.”

Andy Cohen Recently Said He ‘Missed’ Lauri Peterson

During an April 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen said that he missed Lauri Peterson. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, when a guest asked Cohen which Housewives alum he missed the most, his answer included Peterson. “I’m a very nostalgic guy, so I go way back to the beginning to some Lauri Peterson, Lauri from OC,” Cohen said during the episode, as noted by Showbiz CheatSheet.

When Peterson found out that Cohen missed her, she seemed touched. Peterson told Showbiz CheatSheet, “Awe, I love Andy. I will always have a soft spot in my heart for him! None of us knew what we were doing when we started that journey, but Andy was our first true fan!”

