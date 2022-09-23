Real Housewives Star’s Son Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Lauri Peterson’s son Josh Waring appeared in court on Monday, September 19, 2022, and pleaded guilty to drug charges, after which he was sentenced to two years in prison.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Waring, 33, pleaded guilty to “a felony count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, one count of possession of a stun gun with a prior conviction, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, all misdemeanors.” Peterson’s son was given credit for the 106 days already spent in custody.

Carrie Braun, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, shared that Waring was found in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, the outlet wrote.

A Sheriff’s Department Spokesperson Said That Waring Was Found With Bags of Fentanyl

According to the Los Angeles Times, Judge Scott Steiner with the Orange County Superior Court decided not to issue “an unofficial advisement prosecutors have been seeking to give defendants that prosecutors may file an upgraded charge of murder if a defendant sells fentanyl to a victim who dies.”

The publication wrote that Orange County sheriff’s deputies reported that they found Waring with a woman in a car in the parking lot behind a business in San Juan Capistrano back on January 6, 2022. Deputies searched him because he was on parole and found some bags of fentanyl on him, Braun explained.

He pleaded guilty back in January to possession of a controlled substance and received a 90-day jail sentence.

Waring Has Prior Felony Convictions & His Mother Adopted His Daughter Several Years Ago Due to His Struggles

Waring has been in and out of trouble with the law and was convicted of a shooting in Cosa Mesa after taking a plea deal. The former RHOC star’s son was initially charged with three counts of attempted murder, along with a sentencing enhancement alleging attempted premeditated murder, for the June 20, 2016, shooting of Daniel Lopez, then 35, outside a home in Costa Mesa. Two others escaped injury in the drive-by attack, according to CBS.

If convicted, Waring could have faced up to 65 years to life in prison but he took a plea deal instead and was sentenced to time served in jail awaiting trial, nearly four years. He pleaded guilty in March 2020 to several felonies, including single counts of assault with a firearm and two counts of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, CBS reported.

Waring’s mother Lauri Peterson has opened up in the past about her son’s struggles with drug addiction, including heroin addiction. She told Bravo in 2015 that she’d adopted his daughter Kennady, who was born in 2012, due to Waring and his wife’s struggles.

“I have a son and he’s had just a lot of challenges,” she shared at the time. “And he and his wife had a baby almost three years ago. He’s really struggling and, well, they’re both really struggling. And so [my husband] George and I elected to help out and we actually adopted Kennady, and so we’re raising her.”

