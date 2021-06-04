‘Real Housewives’ Star Defends Erika Jayne During Legal Troubles

It looks like “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi has another “Real Housewife” in her corner.

On June 2, 2021, former “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lea Black took to Twitter to defend the star among her ongoing legal issues involving her husband, Tom Girardi.

“I hope people keep an open mind about Erika #RHOB,” Black wrote. “The law partners/acct didn’t know. The Calif bar didn’t know. The creditors didn’t know. The city lavishing husband w/awards didn’t know. So why would people assume a singer/dancer w/no background in law finance should know? Be nice.”

In recent months, Girardi’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, has come under fire after he was accused of embezzling money in multiple lawsuits. In November, Girardi filed for divorce, telling PEOPLE at the time that it wasn’t a “step taken lightly or easily.”

Black was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Miami” during seasons one through three.

Girardi Is Expected to Talk About Her Struggles During This Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

According to multiple sources, Girardi does not hold back about her struggles with ex-husband Tom Girardi during this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” This season’s trailer also teases snippets of Girardi lamenting about her ex, as she is heard saying to her costars, “I thought I was going to hold that man’s hand until he died.”

“She has nothing to hide,” a source told Us Weekly about Girardi in April 2021. “She was very open about her divorce, very honest. Like she said [in the teaser], she did not see her marriage ending in a divorce.”

And, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Girardi’s costar, Garcelle Beauvais, also revealed that the star wasn’t shy about talking this season.

“I don’t know if we know everything,” Beauvais admitted. “I don’t know if we’ll ever know anything. I mean, obviously there were certain things that she could not talk about, but she was definitely much more revealing than I thought. I mean, we all asked her questions because she was open to it, and I think Sutton [Stracke] came from a really good place about why she was asking those questions, because this is big stuff we’re talking about. And, in a way, you got to make sure you’re protected, because we don’t know, we’re just talking about it. We don’t know.”

A Documentary Will Be Coming out About Girardi & Her Estranged Husband

On June 14, 2021, a documentary about Tom and Erika Girardi’s legal troubles will be premiering on ABC News Originals, called “The Housewife & The Hustler.”

According to a press release from ABC News, “‘The Housewife and the Hustler’ follows the trail of documents and money to find out who was involved, how much they knew and who will pay for the alleged crimes, just as the latest season of RHOBH gets underway. Plus, a never-before-aired deposition tape of Girardi shows when the man who said he once had tens of millions now admits it’s all gone.”

The documentary will also feature commentary from two former “Real Housewives” stars, Dana Wilkey and Danielle Staub.

Viewers can catch new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8/7c on Bravo.

