Fans have big reactions to the new “Real Housewives of Miami” trailer which features Lisa Hochstein’s divorce and the return of Lea Black.

Here’s what you need to know:

RHOM Trailer Leans Heavily on the Split of Lenny & Lisa Hochstein: ‘I’m Losing My Best Friend to Another Woman’

Play

Video Video related to watch: fans get ‘chills’ after rhom trailer features lea black 2022-10-22T10:04:18-04:00

The three-and-a-half trailer premiered at BravoCon on October 16 and opened with the crumbling of Lisa Hochstein’s marriage to Lenny Hochstein

“I don’t know if my marriage is gonna survive,” she says amid black-and-white clips of her. It then cuts to her revealing to the ladies that Lenny is cheating.

“Lenny is dating her now,” she says. “He’s dating her.”

The trailer cuts all the way back to 2012 and Lisa talking about Lenny

“My husband’s a top plastic surgeon in this town, and I’m his best creation,” she says in the clip. It then cuts to 2021 and Lisa says, “My husband built the perfect wife and I built the perfect life.”

Several of the clips in the trailer show Lisa crying over her marriage.

“I’m losing my best friend to another woman,” she says through tears.

Lisa also revealed her trainer “dropped” her because Lenny “has him training the mistress.”

While appearing on the Housewife2Housewife panel at BravoCon Lisa spoke briefly about the divorce and said “having to deal with what I’m going through privately and publicly for the whole world to see was so difficult.”

The pair, who married on October 24, 2009, split first in 20133 after Lenny had an “emotional affair.”

“We were already separated. We were going through a difficult time trying to have children. It wasn’t happening,” Lisa said on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2022. “So we were separating just because we were having a really hard time, you know, conceiving a child. So then he strayed.”

The pair reconciled and had two children via surrogate.

In May 2022, Page Six reported that Lisa (along with co-star Larsa Pippen) got into an argument at a nightclub with Lenny, he denied that he and Lisa had split but then announce on May 16 that they were finally seeking a divorce.

“Lisa and I have contemplated divorce for the last several years,” Lenny said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “I tried my best to avoid it for the sake of our children who we love deeply. We have been living separate lives for months and made the decision to divorce last month. It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina. This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened.”

But the divorce isn’t the only highlight of the trailer. We also see parties, expensive cars, and the cast looking decked out to the nines. A dog even pees on a Berkin.

And of course, there was lots of fighting.

Alexia Echevarria is seen arguing with Guerdy Abraira.

“You gotta respect me, period,” Abraira yells at Echevarria

Echevarria replied, “Who the f*** are you?”

But one of the highlights of the trailer was a cameo from an OG RHOM star, Lea Black telling Lisa that she and Lenny are not going to get back together.

“I know you want to make it work, I know you’d love to see you guys back together — that’s not gonna happen,” Black tells Lisa.

Fans Were Excited to See Lea Black Back on RHOM: ‘I’ve Been Waiting All These Years to Have You Back on My Tv Screen’

Fans appeared to enjoy what they were seeing and reacted to it on social media.

“Is that the iconic Ms Lea Black?! Please tell me she’s gonna be at a minimum a friend of this season!!” someone tweeted.

Another fan reacted to seeing Black back too, “Ugh…I miss Lea Black sooooooo much!!! She was the Grande Dame of Miami to me.”

“CHILLS, SHAKING, LEA BLACK,” someone else said.

“I love that Lea & Lisa are still friends,” another fan wrote.

A fan tweeted, “Oh my gosh! so good… and @LeaBlackMiami.”

Someone else wrote,” @LeaBlackMiami I’ve been waiting all these years to have you back on my tv screen…”

The only real negative reactions came from the show airing exclusively on Peacock.

Someone asked, “Why are they putting it on Peacock…… just put it on Bravo and next it to Peacock.”

“Put this on Bravo and not Peacock they deserve more!” another fan wrote.

In 2021 Black addressed why she didn’t return to the RHOM reboot.

“The true answer is that I had several conversations with the casting girl,” Black said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “And I had a couple of conversations with the producer. But I knew after the first conversation with the producers, that in my opinion, it was going to be more of the same.”

She also explained that, even if she had wanted to file, she wouldn’t have been able to.

“I was in LA when they were filming,” she said on the podcast. “And you know, there’s just so many important things going on in the world that I work on. A lot of things that are important, like elections. And you know, the climate and you know, things like that. So it would have been a challenge for me to work it in.”

READ NEXT: Raquel Leviss Clarifies What Happened With Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Oliver Saunders