SEE IT: Real Housewives ‘Icon’ Wore a Cone Bra to BravoCon

A “Real Housewives of New York” star wore a cone bra to a BravoCon event and the fans loved it.

BravoCon took place from October 14 through October 16 at the Javitts Center in New York City. Over the course of three days, various Bravo stars attended panels, fan meet and greet events and various other activities.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leah McSweeney Wore a Hand Made Couture Cone Bra Which Retails for Over $500

On October 16, former RHONY star Leah McSweeney wore a cone bra, similar to that of Madonna’s from the 1990s.

“With just a few of my Queens today at #BravoCon,” she wrote in the caption.

She also credited the designer of the bra, Selfhood Official, a couture brand based in London. The bra retails for 499 pounds (about $565) and comes in eight colors, silver, gold, copper, red, pink, purple, blue, and green metallic. Each bra is handmade.

Many of the comments on her post praised the look.

Bravo’s official account wrote “I C O N” on the post

Another fan wrote, “BRAVOCONE.”

Someone else joked, “Love the top and only side hugs.”

Of course, with anything, there were negative comments as well.

Someone asked her to “please change your outfit” and another fan thought the bra was “too much.”

“That outfit is hideous,” another fan said. “If desperation was an outfit,” someone wrote. Another said, “Really stupid choice for an outfit.

Madonna made the cone bra iconic when she wore it during her Blond Ambition tour, held in April 1990 in Chiba, Japan.

“The pink conical bra that Madonna wore underneath is so embedded within the canon of both pop music and fashion that it now requires little introduction,” Vogue wrote of the bra in April 2020. “Designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, who Madonna personally requested to create the costumes for the tour (she even handwrote him a letter to express her admiration for his humorous take on fashion), the look was the product of many months of collaboration, with fittings taking place both in New York and Gaultier’s ateliers in Paris.”

McSweeney Denied Throwing Poop at Castmates at RHUGT 3 Trailer Release Bravocon Panel

The third installment of the hit spinoff show will feature Porsha Williams, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, and McSweeney.

The “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3” trailer was released during BravoCon with a premiere date of 2023.

McSweeney spoke about an intense boat ride that was featured in the trailer while appearing at the “Housewife2Housewife” panel.

“I wanted to throw myself overboard,” she told the crowd, according to Today. “I’m kidding. We were on the boat for like six hours. We didn’t even stop fighting for one second. Like every single person out there — every single person. Oh, my God, it was exhausting. I think this boat ride is going down in Bravo history.”

Dillard Bassett described the trip as “a 10-day anxiety training” which appeared on the “Ultimate Girls Trip” BravoCon panel, the outlet reported. “It was good,” Bryant said of the trip. “It was a good time. You all will enjoy.”

Early into filming, there were rumors that McSweeney was asked to leave after she threw elephant poop at her castmates.