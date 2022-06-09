‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Reveals Past Crystal Meth Addiction

A “Real Housewives of New York” star is opening up about a serious drug addiction that she had when she was younger.

In an interview with The New York Times, Leah McSweeney shared that she was addicted to crystal meth when she was in her teens. The interview took place at a place called Wall Street Bath where McSweeney often goes to unwind.

“This is my oasis for relaxation and detoxing,” she told the outlet.

McSweeney opened up about her struggles with mental health and addition in her new book, “Chaos Theory: Finding Meaning in the Madness, One Bad Decision at a Time,” which was released in April 2022.

“I can’t believe I’m just telling people that I had a crystal meth addiction,” McSweeney told The Times. She explained that she was just a teenager at the time and that she had been to rehab. “This is not something that I talk about openly. It happened a long time ago. It’s kind of a world away. To open up about it was scary,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

McSweeney Was Sober for 9 Years but Started Drinking Again After Joining RHONY

In an interview with E! News in April 2022, McSweeney revealed that she started doing “hard drugs” when she was just 14-years-old. “It was like living in hell,” she told the outlet.

McSweeney had made the decision to get sober nine years before joining a hit reality television show. When she started hanging out with the other women on RHONY, however, McSweeney felt like she wanted to give alcohol another try.

“I’m gonna see how this goes,” McSweeney told Today of her mindset coming out of her near decade-long sobriety.

“I struggled the whole season, but I didn’t share that. I was so in the throes of … my alcoholism that I knew that I should stop, but I couldn’t at the time. I wasn’t ready,” she continued.

“I also wasn’t ready to be honest about that with anyone. Maybe there was one or two friends that I would say something to, like, ‘Holy s***, like I’m gonna have to stop.’ No way I was gonna be honest with [my castmates] or say that to them because it was hard for me to even be honest with myself about it,” she added.

McSweeney details her journey in her new book.

McSweeney Got Sober Again in 2020 & Stopped Smoking Weed in 2022

McSweeney made the decision to work on her sobriety and has been sober for two years as of March 2022.

On May 5, 2022, she posted an Instagram update of sorts, letting her fans know that she’s still sober.

“Everyone go see @potusbway it’s f****** hilarious. And no I’m not high lol Im not Cali sober anymore. Im sober sober. Just making a weird face,” she captioned a photo of herself.

In her interview with E! News, McSweeney admitted that she had been smoking weed earlier in the year, but has since stopped.

“I just went two years without alcohol on March 31, but I’m 90 days off of everything, because I was smoking weed too, which I realized I don’t wanna do. So I started my day count over again and I’m kind of recommitting to sobriety and recommitting to my recovery. So my 90 days is tomorrow,” she told the outlet.

