‘Real Housewives’ Star Suggests She Got Fired Ahead of New Season

Did a “Real Housewives” franchise make a move ahead of its looming new season?

On September 23, 2022, “Real Housewives of New York” star Leah McSweeney shared a video in which she referred to herself as a “former” star of the show.

“As a former ‘Real Housewife of New York,’ these are five things that I would never do,” McSweeney said before jokingly listing her top five things not to do on the Bravo show. There was only one thing that fans honed in on, however, and that was her use of the word “former.”

The video, posted on both Instagram and TikTok, had many fans wondering if McSweeney had already received word that she wouldn’t be returning to the franchise in any capacity based on what she said. She took to her Instagram Stories shortly thereafter to explain.

McSweeney Cleared Things Up in a Subsequent Video

Several people took to the comments section of McSweeney’s post, worried that she was no longer a part of the New York franchise.

“Former?? No way! Your why I watch the show,” one TikTok user commented on McSweeney’s post.

“Noo why former?!” someone else wrote.

“What do you mean former???” a third person echoed.

McSweeney responded to one comment on TikTok, writing, “There is no show so I cant call myself a HW. Know what I mean?!” However, so many people asked about it that she decided to post a video to explain why she referred to herself as a “former” Housewife.

“OK, I was not trying to cause a commotion … I wasn’t trying to make some major announcement saying I’m a ‘former ‘Housewife’ of New York,” she said on her Instagram Stories, according to Page Six. “The show hasn’t been on, or it hasn’t filmed in a year and a half. So why would I call myself a ‘Housewife?’ Just saying ‘former,’ it’s not a big deal,” she continued.

There Haven’t Been any new Details About the Fate of RHONY

The future of RHONY is still up in the air months after Variety confirmed that the franchise was getting a sort of reboot. Not only is the original RHONY expected to be completely recast, but Bravo was supposed to be adding a RHONY Legacy show, which would feature stars from franchise past.

“You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY. We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans,” Cohen said in a statement at the time.

The “Real Housewives of New York” hasn’t aired since 2021. There wasn’t even a reunion show following the season 13 finale — for the first time in franchise history. In the time since, production has moved forward on various franchises, including Beverly Hills and New Jersey. However, there hasn’t been any updates on the future of RHONY. For now, it’s unclear who might be included, who may be left out when the show eventually resumes — assuming that it does.

