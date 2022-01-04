Leah McSweeney Blasts Fashion Critic Follower on Instagram

She may float like a butterfly, but she stings like a b****!

“Real Housewives of New York” star Leah McSweeney is clapping back at an Instagram follower after they criticized her fashion choices. On January 2, McSweeney shared a photo to the social media platform of her enjoying a vacation in the Dominican Republic. In the photo, McSweeney wore a black tank top with cutouts and a swirled-pattern, bodycon maxi skirt, which one fan didn’t seem to like.

“Leah can’t dress…” one user commented on the photo. “Sorry not sorry.” In response, McSweeney wrote back, “Leah literally doesn’t give two s**** what anyone thinks about her style 😂.”

McSweeney has been a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” since season 12, and owns her own streetwear clothing brand called Married To The Mob.

McSweeney Is No Stranger to Receiving Backlash

McSweeney is no stranger to receiving backlash being that she is constantly in the spotlight as a “Real Housewives” star. During the last season of “The Real Housewives of New York,” McSweeney, along with the rest of the cast, faced record-low ratings and disapproval from fans due to certain scandalous moments like Black Shabbat. Since the season 13 finale which aired in August 2021, the show has not resumed filming.

“It was the fall of 2020 in New York City, we couldn’t even eat inside at restaurants, I mean that s*** was dark,” McSweeney told Paper Magazine about season 13 in June 2021. “So, I mean, this is really s***** to relive because it was one of the worst years of my life, of I’m sure anybody’s life, and, of course, it is weird because I already handled that drama back then.” During the interview, McSweeney also added, “It’s weird, because last season everyone loved me so much, pretty much, 99% were like, ‘We love Leah.’ But this season, before it even aired, people were already looking for a reason to hate me, so I knew what was coming up with these Hamptons episodes.” McSweeney Says She ‘Definitely’ Wants to Return to the ‘Real Housewives of New York’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah McSweeney (@leahmob) Although it’s not entirely clear when the “Real Housewives of New York” will return to filming, McSweeney revealed to Entertainment Tonight in October 2021 that she “definitely” wants to come back for another season. “Of course, I think I would definitely [come back], absolutely, because I really wouldn’t want the last season to be the way I went out, just because it was a weird season with COVID and everything,” McSweeney told the outlet at the time. “I think RHONY‘s definitely coming back. Who’s gonna be a part of it, I have no idea. And when it’s coming back? I don’t know.” And, during a December 2021 interview with Page Six, McSweeney’s fellow costar, Luann de Lesseps, admitted that she is not totally in the dark when it comes to the casting process for next season. “The casting is not up to me, obviously,” Lesseps said. “Of course, they weigh in with [me] because I’ve been around for a long time. I try to go into things with no preconceived notions like I did on the ‘Ultimate Girls Trip.’ I didn’t have any expectations. I just wanted to have the full experience.” Lesseps continued, “I feel the same way about casting and I’ve heard that they’ve got some great candidates. I don’t know who’s staying, who’s going, but I’m looking forward to the next season. It’s going to be a strong one.”

READ NEXT: Carole Radziwill Slammed for Promoting Vibrator on Instagram