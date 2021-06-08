Leah McSweeney Goes Off on Heather Thomson, Claims Star Is ‘Spinning Lies’

Leah McSweeney of “The Real Housewives of New York” is not too happy with Heather “Holla” Thomson these days.

On June 8, 2021, McSweeney took to her Instagram page to talk about her feud with Thomson, claiming that she was “not comfortable” with the narrative that Thomson was pushing.

“I am seeing a narrative emerge that I’m not comfortable with and thus feel the need to speak out,” McSweeney wrote on her story. “Heather was unable to forge natural connections with any of the women and that is why she discontinued filming. Everything that she’s been saying about me in the press these last few weeks bears no resemblance to reality. I took issue with her from the beginning because I’m not a fan of disingenuous people. She says one thing in the press and another to people’s faces.”

McSweeney continued in the next story, writing, “To have her out in the press spinning lies about me while openly attacking my mental health and sobriety journey and falsely accusing me of assault is wrong, dangerous, inappropriate and a sad attempt to save face simply because she couldn’t hang/cut it on the show. You will see all of this play out in the coming episodes/see for yourself.”

McSweeney also added, “I’m proud of this season–it was an incredibly tough time to film/there was a lot of heaviness in the air and yet we did it in our own way.”

Thomson was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons five through seven, but made a brief return during this season as a “friend of” for a trip to Ramona Singer’s Hamptons house.

Thomson Has Claimed That McSweeney Pushed Her off of the Show

In recent interviews, Thomson has claimed that McSweeney was the one who pushed her off of “The Real Housewives of New York City” this season. “I felt very unfulfilled and I felt like this is not really a good use of my time,” Thomson told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021 about filming alongside McSweeney. “That’s really what I was left feeling. And nobody else made me feel that way.”

Thomson continued, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I made a decision, I tested the waters, I didn’t sign the contract. I didn’t come back, but I never say never. Who knows what the future of Housewives will be? I hope it’s a long positive one. I think casting is hugely important to these shows and I actually saw just recently that New York has a huge casting blanket out for their shows. So, I wish them all the best with that. If there’s any way that I can lean in and help, I would want to lean in and help. But I wasn’t interested in doing that with the current cast this season.”

McSweeney Feels ‘Great’ About This Season

Even though McSweeney butted heads with Thomson this season, filming seemed to go well otherwise for the star. “I think in my first season, people were like, ‘You had a great first season, it’s going to suck for you the second season!’ First of all, I got outed for having bipolar disorder,” McSweeney said to Entertainment Tonight in May 2021. “I was in the middle of a relapse. I put it all out there. I don’t know how much harder it could have been, season 2.”

McSweeney also added, “It was a little more nerve-wracking because I knew what to expect and I knew how hard it was, and I knew how exhausting it is to be at [Ramona Singer’s] house for four days straight. And the first season, I didn’t know what I was getting myself into, but the second season, you know what you’re getting yourself into and you do it anyway. But overall, I think that I actually feel much better now than I did when I wrapped the first season. I was like, ‘Oh my god, what was that?’ And right now I feel great about it.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York City” every Tuesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.

