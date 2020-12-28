Real Housewives of New York Star Reveals New Plastic Surgery

In a new Instagram post, Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney revealed that she had recently gone under the knife.

On December 26, McSweeney posted a photo of herself to her Instagram page which showed her recovering from a recent breast augmentation. “As I lay here for days recovering from my Xmas boob lift and augmentation (yes it’s a skims velour suit and it feels like heaven) all I can wonder is how the f the Kardashians find the time to recover from all their work,” McSweeney wrote in the Instagram caption. “The other thing is…I can’t wait to show off the new and improved girls.”

McSweeney also threw some shade to the haters in the caption, writing, “PS. If you are going to leave judgemental shaming type comments just know I already deal with Bunny regularly and it won’t phase me.”

In the comment section of the photo, many of McSweeney’s fellow Real Housewives of New York cast members showed their support. “Awesome. Go girl,” wrote Sonja Morgan. New member Eboni K. Williams also chimed in, writing, “Rest up Babe!! We’re hitting the ground running in 2021.”

This Isn’t the First Time That Leah McSweeney Has Gone Under the Knife

Leah McSweeney IG story pic.twitter.com/YrJBkTMwx1 — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) September 21, 2020

This wouldn’t be the first time that McSweeney has gone under the knife. In September, McSweeney revealed that she had gotten a nose job in an Instagram story. In the video, McSweeney had bandages on her nose and was very bruised under her eyes. McSweeney said to the camera, “People are DM’ing me like crazy inquiring why I have black eyes, and asking if I got a nose job, asking if I got beat up, I am not trying to hide anything from anybody. I got a rhinoplasty and a septoplasty. I could not be happier.”

McSweeney continued, explaining on her Instagram story, “I’ve been wanting one for so freaking long, and now I can finally breathe which is great. I love my doctor, he’s a great guy, he’s an amazing doctor, his name is Dr. Daniel Maman. I’m just never going to be one of those b****es that pretends it’s not work, it’s contour makeup because that’s f***ing weird.”

Sonja Morgan Also Had Work Done Recently

McSweeney is not the only Real Housewives of New York star who has gotten some beauty treatment lately. In July, Sonja Morgan shared some before and after photos of her face on Instagram, revealing that she had gotten a lower face and neck lift.

“I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the jowels that were starting to form,” Morgan wrote on Instagram. “People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me!”

Morgan continued, revealing more about the method that her surgeon used. “He uses a method called deep plane which goes under the muscle so your skin is still attached,” Morgan wrote. “Your blood flows and your face stays vibrant and heals fast.”

READ NEXT: Monique Samuels Cheating and Paternity Rumors: What We Know