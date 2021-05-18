Leah McSweeney’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts

Although this is only her second season on “The Real Housewives of New York,” Leah McSweeney is already a fan-favorite. Throughout her time on the show, McSweeney has shown viewers an in-depth look into her business, her family, and her lavish life in New York City, including her new apartment which she showed off during the season 13 permiere.

According to Life & Style, McSweeney has an estimated net worth of $3.5 million. So, where does all of her money come from? Here’s what you need to know about Leah McSweeney’s net worth:

1. McSweeney Is the Founder of a Streetwear Company Called ‘Married To The Mob’

In 2004, McSweeney founded her own streetwear company called Married To The Mob. According to McSweeney’s website, the RHONY star started her company because she wanted to create “street” inspired clothes that would be geared towards women instead of men. Currently, McSweeney sells items such as sweatpants, sweatshirts, and activewear sets.

And, although she may be a popular reality star now, it looks like McSweeney has no plans to slow down on Married to the Mob.

“There were years where I was so freaking stressed with MOB, financially and in every way,” McSweeney admitted to Complex Magazine in April 2020. “And even when I was doing my highest numbers, it was actually my worst year personally because I was so stressed out and busy. So the grass is always greener. But the last couple years have been the happiest years of my life. And it’s not because MOB’s been doing amazingly. It’s because I just changed the business model, so MOB’s not running my life.”

2. McSweeney Earns Money by Appearing on ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

Of course, McSweeney also earns money by appearing as a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York.” McSweeney made her debut during season 12, and according to Page Six, the star was paid $3,000 per episode for her first season.

However, after some dramatic contract negotiations over the summer, McSweeney got her salary bumped to $10,000 per episode for her second season. As McSweeney once said herself, “float like a butterfly, sting like a b****!”

3. McSweeney Recently Signed With William Morris Endeavors

In September 2020, McSweeney signed with the talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME), according to Deadline. As noted on their website, WME represents other well-known celebrities and talent such as Selena Gomez, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and more.

At the time, McSweeney announced the news on her Instagram page. McSweeney posted a screenshot of the Deadline article, writing in the caption, “Grateful and excited @wme.”

4. McSweeney Received a Large Settlement From the State of New York

As McSweeney has spoken about before on “The Real Housewives of New York,” the star received a $75,000 settlement from the state of New York in the early 2000s after she got into a physical altercation with a police officer.

In April 2020, McSweeney explained to The Cut that she was awarded the money after the NYPD officer punched her in the face and hurled her into a subway grate. “It was horrible,” McSweeney told the outlet at the time about the incident.

5. McSweeney Recently Moved Into a New Apartment

During the season 13 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New York,” McSweeney revealed that she had moved into a new apartment with her 13-year-old daughter, Kier Marie. McSweeney’s new apartment is a two-bedroom in downtown New York.

Viewers can catch new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.

