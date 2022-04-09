Real Housewives Star Says She ‘Could Have Died’ Due to Drug Addiction

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star Leah McSweeney shared some details about her past struggles with addiction and revealed how bad it got at one point, to the extent that she believes she might have died if her parents hadn’t taken action.

McSweeney explored the ups and downs of her life in her new book, “Chaos Theory,” and spoke to Page Six about revisiting her childhood and experimentation with drugs in the book. The TV personality wrote that she was kicked out of her home by her parents when she was 18 and if she hadn’t been, she “could have died.”

According to the publication, she wrote that her parents told her when she finished her third alcohol and drug rehab session she’d have to live in a “therapeutic community run by nuns” and didn’t let her come home from there. The Bravo star told Page Six in her interview that she “held it against them for years and years” but continued:

Read More From Heavy How You Can Help Ukraine: Verified Charities, GoFundMe & Ways to Support Ukrainians When I finally got sober in 2009 and was in a 12-Step program and did all that work, I realized how if they hadn’t done that, I could have died. I wouldn’t have the life that I have now, so I’m so grateful for that.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McSweeney Dove Into Her Drug Addictions in Her Book & Wrote That She First Used Crystal Meth When She Was 14

The outlet stated that McSweeney wrote that she was expelled from high school in eighth grade and it prompted her parents to move the family to the suburbs, but that change soon led the young teenager to turn to drugs and alcohol.

McSweeney also shared in her book that she was drinking heavily and “doing any drug anyone would give me.” The Bravo star confessed that she did crystal meth for the first time at the age of 14 and it made her feel like a “goddamn superwoman.”

She also went on multi-day benders using drugs like acid, speed, Vicodin, cocaine and Special K, she said, according to the outlet. She couch-surfed and also stayed at a halfway house during this time but eventually decided to become sober in 2009 after getting a “death premonition.”

McSweeney Realized When Writing Her Book How Crazy It Was That She Began Drinking Again After 10 Years of Sobriety

McSweeney’s sobriety journey wasn’t without its hiccups, however, as she spoke about starting to drink again before she appeared on RHONY’s 12th season. She told Page Six that looking back on it, she realized that was “actually kind of crazy. I didn’t drink for 10 years, then decide to start drinking again, which was obviously shocking to my family and my friends, and then to end up on a TV show during this time.”

She said she was trying to hide the fact that abandoning her sobriety was a big deal and act normal, but “Anyone that’s sober knows to not drink for 10 years is huge. It’s a big deal.” Luckily for McSweeney, she was able to get sober again and celebrated her two-year anniversary on March 31.

On her one-year anniversary in 2021, she wrote on Instagram, “365 days booze free. Thank you G-d.” She added:

I’m also often asked if I drank because I knew I was going to be on the show since I had not drank for almost a decade before. And the truth is I started drinking before I knew I was going to be on RHONY. When I found out that I was in fact going to be on the show I thought to myself that it may be a good time to stop drinking again but it was much too hard to stop and I wasn’t ready after all I just started again and I wanted to “enjoy” myself.

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance