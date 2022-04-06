‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares More About ‘Doomed’ Season

Leah McSweeney is opening up about what really happened during season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New York.” Last year, the franchise was plagued by low ratings and even canceled its reunion.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was published on April 5, McSweeney said that the last season of the franchise was “doomed” from the start.

“I think that season 13 was doomed in so many ways,” McSweeney admitted to the outlet. “I’m standing by, we all did our best. I’m sorry if people were not entertained, we had important conversations that we needed to have. There were five of us, there was nothing open in New York City. My grandmother died and I did not want to be filming. I was suffering from depression and anxiety. I was literally having panic attacks during that whole [season].”

McSweeney also revealed that she believes some of the fans were “vile” towards the cast last season.

“I was only in the Hamptons for three days,” McSweeney said. “It went on the show for four or five weeks. So, I understand by the end of it, you’re like, ‘Leah, shut the F up and just go home to your grandmother.’ But it’s like, I was only there for a few days, it just seemed very long, but I think people were vile. People were vile to all of us and it was like, you were either on one team or the other, but all of us got s*** and it was ugly. I think it showed the kind of mental state that people were in, in our country.”

McSweeney has been a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” since season 12.

In March 2022, Andy Cohen Announced That RHONY Would Be Getting a Reboot

During a March 23 interview with Variety, Bravo host Andy Cohen announced that “The Real Housewives of New York” will be getting rebooted into two separate shows: one that features the older, “original” cast members such as Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, and one that features a brand-new group of women.

“Our loyal fans have spoken as to what they want to see and what they don’t want to see — and we’ve taken that all into account,” Cohen told the outlet. “And this is a series where you’re going to expect to see fan-favorites from the show’s great history.”

Cohen continued, “It’s organic, you know? They were in each other’s lives, and they are in each other’s lives.”

McSweeney Praised Season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of New York’ as It Was Airing

In July 2021, as season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New York” was airing on Bravo, McSweeney praised the show as one of the best franchises on TV at the time.

“I still think of all the [Real Housewives] franchises that are airing right now, our show is still the most f****** interesting in dynamic,” McSweeney said during a July 22 episode of the Betches Mention It All podcast. “Yes, I said it, I don’t give a s***. I’m sorry that we don’t have any giant scandal, no one robbed anybody…We are talking about hard s*** and if everyone is like ‘I want an escape, I want an escape,’ then just turn [the show] off and leave us the f*** alone.”

