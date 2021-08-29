Leah McSweeney Hints at Behind-the-Scenes RHONY Drama in New Interview

Leah McSweeney is “mentioning it all” when it comes to the mystery surrounding the upcoming “Real Housewives of New York” season 13 reunion and the show’s current cast.

During a recent August 27, 2021, interview with Jezebel, McSweeney admitted that she hasn’t fully been keeping up with all the alleged drama surrounding the show’s current cast. “I don’t have Google alerts on,” McSweeney told the outlet. “Of course, I keep up with what people are saying and everything, but I do feel kind of removed from it and I have to do that for my sanity.”

And, although McSweeney didn’t give a specific date for the upcoming reunion, she did hint that there has been some truth to the recent rumors about some behind-the-scenes drama amongst the cast. “Basically, the reunion needs to address not what happened during the season when we were filming— we had a great finish,” McSweeney explained. “We need to address everything that’s happened since then.”

So far, this season of “The Real Housewives of New York” has been plagued by negative reactions from fans, low ratings, and rumored off-camera drama between the cast, like potential firings and demotions. This season’s reunion was supposed to be filmed on August 5, 2021, according to Page Six, but has been put on hold. This is quite unusual, as the season finale will premiere this Tuesday on August 31, 2021, and no reunion date has been announced.

The Franchise Is Rumored to Be Put on a Permanent Hiatus

With all of the chaos that is rumored to have happened after the ladies wrapped this season of filming, the franchise might be put on a permanent hiatus, according to an August 16, 2021 report from Radar Online.

“There is still no confirmed date to shoot the reunion show after it being postponed twice,” a source revealed to the outlet at the time. “First, August 5th is canceled and now the September date has been canceled too. But even more concerning, there is no date to start filming season 14 on the books and talk about putting the show on permanent hiatus.”

Their source added, “The decision about the show’s future is no longer in the hands of Bravo. After all the accusations of racism the decision has gone all the way up to the top bosses at NBC. The gear is that the show is just too controversial now. Which is why there is talk about shutting it down until things cool off. The last thing they want to do is having this show poison the entire franchise.”

One Former ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Said That It Would Be a ‘Shame’ if the Franchise Were Put on Hiatus

During an August 19, 2021 interview with Us Weekly, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley admitted that it would be a “shame” if the franchise were to be put on a hiatus.

“Someone told me the other day they’re thinking about not even starting in the fall this year, I don’t know,” Medley told the outlet. “I’m kind of out of that loop, but that would be a shame, because New York in the fall, it’s our first fall [post-pandemic].”

Medley continued “New York is going to be open. I mean, how can you have a fall in New York without that? To me, I will hold the New York housewife girls close to my heart forever. There is nothing like a good New York housewife. The other ones are great girls. But the New York housewives, we know how to play.”

