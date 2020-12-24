Leah McSweeney Dishes on Upcoming RHONY Season

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney dished on what viewers can expect during the upcoming season.

“I think that Season 13 is going to be the most polarizing, real season of The Real Housewives of New York City,” McSweeney revealed while appearing on Watch What Happens Live on December 20.

McSweeney also spoke about her first impression of the new housewife, Eboni K. Williams. “My first impression was great, actually,” McSweeney said. “And she’s continued to, you know, she hasn’t disappointed me, I’ll put it that way. So we’re actually very close, and I love having her on the show with me. You’ll be surprised by who she clashed with first. It’s not who you think.”

#RHONY star Leah McSweeney says fans will be "surprised" when they find out who @EboniKWilliams clashed with first on the upcoming season. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/K3WyQSdel8 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) December 22, 2020

McSweeney will return for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York along with Williams, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan. Both Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer will not be returning for another season.

Eboni K. Williams Also Spilled on the New Season

During an appearance on HollywoodLife’s TVTalk earlier this month, new Housewives member Williams also spilled on this upcoming season. “I know for a fact there’s going to be some things in my personal life and in Leah and Sonja’s personal development that are going to take people by surprise,” Williams revealed.

Williams also explained that the cast has a lot more in common with each other than what meets the eye. “What I think they’ve been able to see is we have a lot more in common than it would appear on the surface,” Williams explained. “At the same time, I’m a very different woman. I’m not a woman that seeks approval, I don’t tolerate being hazed in new groups and this is no exception. I told them from jump that I would give them the exact same amount of respect they would give me.”

Eboni K. Williams Teased a Lot of Drama to Come During Season 13

While appearing on HollywoodLife’s TVTalk, Williams also promised a lot of drama on the upcoming season. “We’re all five such strong, dynamic personalities [but] let me just say this — we don’t need to be overproduced,” Williams said. “It already is what it is right out the gate, so you guys can buckle up, strap in, get ready for a hell of a roller coaster [ride]…I almost wish I wasn’t on it because I could just sit back with my popcorn and Sauvignon Blanc and watch it.”

So far, it seems like Williams has made fast friends with McSweeney, as well as Luann de Lesseps. McSweeney has posted a lot of photos alongside Williams on her Instagram page, as has Lesseps. It also appears that Williams has clicked with Ramona Singer, as Singer posted a photo of the two of them hugging to her Instagram page on November 13.

According to Bustle, The Real Housewives of New York will likely return to Bravo during Spring 2021, as it has in previous years.

